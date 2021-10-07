George Soros’ company, founded in 1970, Family Office, invests in Bitcoin. Indeed, it is confirmed by its CEO and chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management, Dawn Fitzpatrick. As a consequence, did Bitcoin exceed $ 50,000 thanks to the backing of the Family Office?

According to Dawn Fitzpatrick: “The cryptocurrency industry is at a major turning point for the market.”

In particular, although the revelation that Soros Fund Management is investing in cryptocurrencies is not that extraordinary, Fitzpatrick had already commented on Bitcoin in March of this year.

To recall, in 2018 George Soros said that Bitcoin was a scam. A bubble based on nothing and that no serious investor would invest in that asset.

Cryptocurrencies are a typical scam and bubble. Which is always based on some kind of misunderstanding.

George Soros, the billionaire who considered Bitcoin a bubble now invests in Bitcoin

Specifically, in an interview at Bloomberg Invest Global Summit, Dawn Fitzpatrick, the CEO of Family Office, Soros Management Fund, expressed an optimistic stance towards Bitcoin.

By the way, Dawn Fitzpatrick is ranked as one of the 25 most powerful women in the financial industry. And he commented that they have Bitcoin, despite not disclosing the amount.

Also, he announced that they are interested in other digital currencies and solutions such as decentralized finance (DeFi).

“From our perspective again, we have some coins, not many. And the coins themselves are less interesting than DeFi use cases and the like. “

As a curious fact, this seems to be the first public confirmation by the Soros Fund of having investments in cryptocurrencies directly.

Soros Management Fund gains exposure to cryptocurrencies

In fact, Dawn Fitzpatrick, acknowledged that Family Office has invested in the infrastructure of the cryptocurrency market.

Likewise, Dawn Fitzpatrick added that Bitcoin is a portable asset, easy to store and transfer. And with an inflation rate that is reduced by half every 4 years.

I’m not sure that Bitcoin is seen as an inflation hedge here. I think it has crossed the abyss into the mainstream. Cryptocurrencies now have a market capitalization of more than $ 2 billion. There are 200 million users worldwide. So I think it will become popular.

Finally, more and more billionaires continue to be part of the cryptocurrency train as the market matures, what do you think about it? Let us know in the comment box.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at a price of $ 55,064, according to our Crypto Online tool.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn: “Precipitation and superficiality are the chronic diseases of the century.”

