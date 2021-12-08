Georges Kambosos Jr. shocked the boxing world in November when he defeated Teofimo López by split decision to capture three of boxing’s top lightweight titles, when the stakes gave him an 8-1 underdog. It was a monumental victory for the unbeaten of 28 years, as well as another massive victory for the Australian combat sports scene, which already had Volkanovski reigning over the UFC’s featherweight division since 2019 as its undisputed champion.

Now both athletes hailing from Australia’s New South Wales have gold in their respective combat sport. And according to Kambosos Jr., the two may join forces soon.

“I am a very good UFC fan. I love sport, I love combat sport. And Alex and I also have a good relationship “, said the boxer on The MMA Hour and added: “He’s been supporting me, I’ve been supporting him, and I said I’d come back with all these belts – obviously he’s the UFC featherweight king and I’m the lightweight king, and we’re going to help each other.”

“For me to sharpen your blow; for him to sharpen my grip, my inner game, when I get to the clinches, so I can use my weight and be a little sharper on that side of things as well. So it’s a good thing because we are both proud and we both reached the top of our sport, and we are both Greek too. I know we are proud Australians, but we have Greek heritage, so we have many family similarities »he explained.

George Kambosos Jr. gave one of the hits of the year, stripping Teofimo López of his titles. Twitter: @DAZNBoxing

Combined, the two Australian champions have won 43 of their 44 professional bouts, and Kambosos Jr. reiterated that he takes seriously the two of them training together to help shore up any potential crossover skills that could help them both in their respective sports.

“We’re going to organize that when I get back and we’re going to do some things together, and like I said, improve. His hands are already super sharp, but a little more always helps. And it will sharpen my inner game and my clinch game. And who knows, you might see me make my UFC debut in the near future. He could be boxing very soon. You never know », said.

Asked if he would ever like to venture into MMA, Kambosos Jr. closed: Maybe in the future, maybe in the future. We’ll see”.

