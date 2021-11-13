

Mexican agents found Hispanic Alexandra Morales on November 9.

Mexican authorities confirmed the arrest of Alexandra Morales’ boyfriend, a Hispanic teacher from Gwinnett County, Georgia, who was found dead in a car in Mexico after being reported missing last month.

The subject identified as Fidel Barragán, 28, was arrested on Thursday after Morales’ death, reported the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, It also reported that the authorities obtained evidence from the vehicle where they obtained his remains and its surroundings.

“The Special Prosecutor for Disappeared Persons worked on an investigation folder related to a young woman of American origin who had come to this state to spend a few days,” said the Jalisco prosecutor, Gerardo Octavio Solís.

The denunciation of the disappearance of Alexandra Morales was presented on November 5, said the Prosecutor’s Office.

“They were able to obtain various evidence and an arrest warrant was requested against the subject,” said Solís.

Barragán was charged with the crimes of aggravated disappearance committed by individuals; However, the authorities hope to have more evidence that determines that he can be accused of femicide, Univisión reported.

“We are waiting for a series of opinions that will confirm precisely the circumstances of the event. The person was charged with disappearance. Once the corresponding opinions have been received, the accusation will be carried out for some other crime that could be femicide, ”said the prosecutor.

Alexandra Morales, who hailed from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was reported missing on November 5, and the investigation pointed to Mexico as one of the possible places where his whereabouts could be found, where she had been last seen.

The last trace of Morales alive was on October 30, when he attended a concert by a local musical group called “Codiciado.”

After four days of searching, the young Hispanic woman was found dead inside a car on November 9 in the state of Jalisco.

