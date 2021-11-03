11/03/2021 at 4:35 PM CET

The death of the singer Georgie Dann this Wednesday at the age of 81 has brought to mind his best-known songs, popular many of them for becoming (or trying) the ‘hit’ of the summer.The happy rhythms and catchy lyrics, along with the recurring fresh and summer themes they were the great hallmark of a more than prolific artist. Some of them are remembered by different generations and still sound at various festivals throughout the national territory.

These are the 10 most popular songs from Georgie Dann:

1- The Barbecue (1994)

2- The Chiringuito (1988)

3- The Bimbó (1975)

4- The summer (2011)

5- White dove (1976)

6- Beer (2013)

7- The African (1985)

8- Carnival Carnival (1983)

9- The peasant (1975)

10- Black Can’t (1987)