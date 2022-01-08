Today, Georgina Rodríguez has made the headlines after making it known that she and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo are going to welcome their new twins in a few months.

And it is that through social networks, the 27-year-old model continuously shares how her life is next to the footballer and his four children, remembering that only one girl is the biological of both.

But now, the young woman has been signed by Netflix to make her life known through her documentary “I am Georgina”, because life before her popular romance was very different.

It is worth mentioning that the model of Argentine origin and the Manchester United footballer star in one of the most beloved couples by the fans, since they have created a real family and she has raised his children as if they were hers.

Their romance dates back to 2016, when she decided to be a clerk at the local Gucci store in the Spanish capital, Madrid, a place that witnessed the love between the young woman and the soccer player.

And it is that like a true fairy tale, CR7 and Georgina fell in love with each other, as they both qualify their romance as love at first sight, which to date is still in force.

Since then, their relationship came from the hand of a new fame that he has managed quite well, as he has starred on the covers of different magazines such as: ‘Grazia’, ‘Men’s Health’, ‘Women’s Health’, ‘Glamorous’ and’ Yamamay ‘.

Georgina before “CR7’s girlfriend”

And it is that the streaming monster documentary has opened some wounds that had already healed over the years, as they demonstrate the difficult life of the model.

Although today she is one of the most sought-after women in the industry and enjoys a comfortable and luxurious life with her partner, the documentary reveals a facet of her that very few know.

To mention something, Rodríguez speaks for the first time about his father Jorge Rodríguez, a 69-year-old cocaine trafficker who was imprisoned for more than 10 years and died far from his daughter.

And it is that since the model decided to make a life next to the footballer, she has not known her family, because she has only limited herself to living with him and his children, the beings whom she truly loves.

Since she decided to leave her native Argentina, Rodríguez has shared in her documentary that she had a bad relationship with her parents, because her father died at age 70 and her mother has a life in Italy, but not even during her pregnancy did they come close.

She herself has assured that Cristiano Ronaldo became that lifeguard he needed, since his arrival in Madrid was quite difficult because he got to know the true face of poverty.

“I was looking for a lot of cheap apartments, which cost around $ 300 a month and ended up in an apartment that had been a storage room. It was very cold in winter and scorching hot in summer. ”

