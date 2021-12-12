12/12/2021 at 12:57 CET

The National Police have dismantled a clandestine cocaine processing laboratory on a farm in Recas, in Toledo, in an operation in which the Special Operations Group (GEO) assaulted the building and detained four men of Colombian nationality while they “cooked” large quantities of drugs.

According to the General Directorate of the Police, in addition to these four detainees, the agents arrested another person of Spanish nationality in charge of surveillance and intervened 50 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride and 3,000 liters of chemical precursors.

Two of the four “cooks” had expressly traveled from Colombia to Recas to carry out the cocaine manipulation process, since they were the only people with the technical knowledge that the group had. The organization had the infrastructure to produce 150 kilograms of cocaine per month.

The investigation into this organization began at the beginning of the year, when the Police received the information that supposedly a drug trafficking organization had installed a clandestine laboratory in the city. south of Madrid that was dedicated to the extraction, production and adulteration of cocaine hydrochloride.

In parallel and through the channels of international cooperation, the Police assumed that a group of drug traffickers settled in Spain was waiting for a significant shipment of narcotic substance hidden in a shipping container bound for Valencia.

They also reported that the criminal network in Spain had created a center for extraction, transformation and adulteration of the narcotic substance in the province of Toledo.

With all the investigations the researchers located a farm located in Recas (Toledo) composed of four buildings where the laboratory was located. In it, several people carried out constant surveillance tasks around the perimeter in order to try to detect any possible police presence.

The laboratory was installed in a building built for habitation, so that it had a room where about 50 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride were found in the last stage before crystallizing and where the filtering, pressing and packaging area of ​​the narcotic substance was also located.

The kitchen in this house was the final drying and packing area. Due to the technical complexity of the dismantled facilities and the amount of chemicals foundIt could be estimated that the organization had a production capacity of about 150 kilograms of cocaine per month.