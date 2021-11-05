Geraldine Bazán in top and sequins wears her abdomen at the festival | Instagram

Geraldine Bazán showed off in the middle of a catwalk where she wore a very stylish outfit with a black top that revealed her marked abdomen and silver sequined pants.

The “Mexican actress” Geraldine Bazán, once again gave a style lecture by showing off her silhouette with an outfit in which she wore silver sequined trousers.

The “TV actress“It shows that shiny pants continue in fashion trends, which is why she inspired everyone by wearing a very flirty look of silver top and pants to which she also added a matching blazer with the top.

Geraldine Bazán in top and sequins shows off her abdomen at the festival. Photo: Instagram Capture

The look of the actress from the series “Owners of Paradise“It also allowed Rosalba Geraldine Bazán Ortiz, to show off the curvilinear silhouette of which she possesses, a flat abdomen that would undoubtedly be the envy of many would be what would position the gaze on the image of the artist, active since 1993.

Geraldine Bazán Ortiz shows that her beauty is still indisputable, the outstanding actress who appeared at the beginning of her career as a “child star” in Televisa productions at age ten, “Looking for paradise“, and” Corazón Salvaje “, were two of the stories that marked its beginnings,

The “model“With an international profile, she caused a total impact at the Ibero American Film Festival Miami, where Mexico was one of the invited countries, the 38-year-old famous was one of the figures who attended as other personalities of the artistic medium among which Claudia Ramírez appeared. , Helena Rojo, to name a few.

The “ex of Gabriel Soto“With whom he procreated two daughters, Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda, he has maintained total discipline in caring for his silhouette, which can be seen in past appearances and up to the present day.

The collaborator of children’s programs such as “Gaby’s club“,” Tatiana’s space “,” Club Fanta Amigos “, among others, she chose to wear her hair in a single collected with a parting in the middle.

The actress in plays like “Guitti’s secret“,” Anita la Huerfanita “,” Cinderella “and many others opted for small accessories and other accessories such as a small silver clutch and a thin chocker on the neck, as well as some small earrings.

Geraldine Bazán, who has dabbled in some films such as “In the time of the butterflies”, “Sewer children”, and “The haunted hacienda”, among many other films, became the queen of brightness and once again she saw walking alone down the catwalk.

The interpreter of Elisa in “100 days to fall in love”, maintains a sentimental relationship for several months with the businessman Luis Murillo, who despite the insistence of the media has remained firm not to share details of his personal life.