Geraldine Bazán shows in one of her most recent postcards that she is capable of being more beautiful than she is, with a large hat and a white bodysuit, the “mexican“is the queen of style:” WITH EVERYTHING “, this 2022.

The present in front and the future WITH EVERYTHING !!! #welcome 2022, @photoandartstudio_by @santiagogarza_ @makeupandhairmiami reads the post.

Undoubtedly, Rosalba Geraldine Bazán Ortiz, started the year with the right foot and her loyal fans on Instagram where she accumulates 5.2 million did not hesitate to highlight her great beauty.

Happy 2022 to you full of blessings, Wowww, FIRE, Perfectaaaa !!!, This girl is on fire, #happynewyear, Beautiful, Beautiful happy new year Geraldine.

The “38 year old famous“, she retains a silhouette of envy and as on various occasions, she showed the fruits of her lifestyle that keep her with a very slender silhouette, which is clearly shown by the postcard that in the end accumulated 42. 349 I like it.

The beautiful Geraldine Bazán, has collaborated in productions such as “Owners of Paradise“, (2015),” La Mujer de Judas “, in that same year, has distinguished herself as one of the most jovial and beautiful Mexican artists, who can easily hide her age despite being the mother of two daughters, one almost adolescent.

The remembered collaborator of children’s programs such as “El club de Gaby” by Pedro Damián, “El Espacio de Tatiana” by Gabriel Vázquez Bulman, “Club Fanta Amigos”, among many others, Rosalba Geraldine Bazán Ortiz, has headed the covers of magazines such as Hello !, among many others.

The actress of tapes like “In the time of butterflies“, who currently maintains a relationship of several months with the businessman, Luis Murillo, with whom until now he has only been captured in some photographs that circulate from the accounts of some of his closest friends.