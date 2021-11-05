Geraldine Bazán, a silver mermaid falls in love with everyone on Instagram | Instagram

Geraldine Bazán paralyzed a popular platform after sharing a series of photographs in which she wears a two-piece set in silver and black that exposed her charms while being captured from the sea.

The actress, Geraldine Bazán, wore the most flirtatious beach outfit in a session she did in recent days and in which she wears two pieces in silver and black that highlight her curvy silhouette, as well as stylized legs that made her the target of praise and praise.

The actress of series like “100 days to fall in love” (2020), “Owners of paradise“(2015),” Victoria “(2007-2008), among many others, conquered her loyal fans on Instagram, where she has accumulated 5.1 million subscribers to this day, which she left captivated by being captured in a photo session.

There will always be light and darkness, stay in the bright side @photoandartstudio_by @santiagogarza_ MUA @makeupandhairmiami.

Geraldine Bazán, like a silver goddess, makes everyone fall in love on Instagram. Capture Instagram

The remembered presenter of programs like: “Gaby’s club“,” Tatiana’s space “,” Fanta Amigos Club “, among others, Rosalba Geraldine Bazán Ortiz, accumulated various reactions, in addition to 105,895 likes.

Geraldine Bazán, who has ventured as “movie actress“In films like:” In the time of the butterflies “,” Sewer children “, and” The haunted hacienda “, she covered the top with a silver top, exposing her small waist.

The actress in plays such as “Guitti’s Secret”, “Little Orphan Annie“,” Cinderella “, wasted beauty and charm through the images that he shared on his official account and with which he caused a strong impact.

Wowwww, Flawless, Bellaaa beautiful friend !, Sirenaaaa beautifulaa, Very dazzling, Gorgeous, Wow, your exquisite beauty provides the most beautiful light found in peace and love, read in the comments.

It should be said that it is not the first time that the actress in plays such as “Guitti’s Secret”, “Anita la Huerfanita”, “Cinderella“and many others, he shares sessions in which he discovers a little more of his silhouette.

The famous woman is considered one of the “most beautiful in the show”. At 38 years old, the mother of Elisa Marie and Alexa Miránda has managed to maintain a slim silhouette, which has been made clear in the various postcards she shares with her great virtual community.

Geraldine Bazán Ortiz who ventured into the environment as a model with an international profile and later as “child star“In some Televisa melodramas, he always captures the glances in photos of his vacations or from the beach, where he also appears with his two beautiful daughters.

She has been the eldest daughter of Geraldine Bazán, who already follows in the footsteps of her famous parents, now by participating in the new telenovela “If we are left.”