12/06/2021 at 21:02 CET

Udinese striker, Gerard Deulofeu, is making a comeback in Serie A, where he has scored four goals this 2021/22 season. In his best record in this competition, equaling the four he scored with AC Milan in 2016/17, the youth squad is a regular on Luca Gotti’s board..

4 – Gerard Deulofeu has equalled his best tally of goals in a single Serie A season: four, as in the 2016/17 campaign for AC Milan. Combination. # SerieA #EmpoliUdinese – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) December 6, 2021

The Catalan, who has not finished settling in any of the teams in which he has competed since leaving FC Barcelona, He is signing one of his best seasons in the elite: he has four goals and two assists in a total of 15 meetings between Serie A and Coppa Italia.

The former Barcelona player has played a total of 1,000 minutes this season and has started up to 11 times in Serie A. Udinese coach Luca Gotti has absolute confidence in the winger and his response so far has been clearly positive..

Definitively consolidate in Italy

The one from Riudarenes arrived on loan to the transalpine team in October 2020 and the club decided to definitely bet on him and has all his rights until June 30, 2024. As a Udinese player, he has scored five goals and distributed four assists among all competitions in 29 games..

Udinese’s project reaches 27 years and after countless teams where it never finished settling: Everton, Sevilla, AC Milan and Watford. With a current market value of 10 million euros, the Barça youth squad wants to continue to be important in Italian football and establish himself as a leading footballer..