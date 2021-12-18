12/18/2021 at 18:33 CET

Gerard Moreno has scored his 19th goal against Real in 2021. The Catalan forward has scored one more goal than the previous year, when he recorded his personal best of 18 goals in the entire calendar year. In the absence of a game to play in this 2021, Gerard has once again overcome.

Only Iago Aspas, in addition to Gerard, have been the only Spanish players, in score at least 18 goals in two years in a row in LaLiga in the last decade. Aspas scored 20 goals in 2017, to score the next 21, his personal best in a year.

Gerard, is also, the Spanish player of the five major leagues, who has scored the most goals in 2021. With his 19 goals, the Villarreal forward has surpassed Joselu with 17 goals, the same as Santi Mina. Rafa Mir, reaps 15 goals with two games to play, while Aspas closes the ‘Top5’ with 13 goals.

Villarreal resurfaces to the rhythm of Gerard

The Villarreal has won with justice in San Sebastián with two goals from Gerard Moreno and another in the discount from Chukwueze and in the second half he took advantage of the early expulsion of Mikel Oyarzabal for a hard tackle on Yeremy Pino (1-3).

The San Sebastian in the resumption were left without Oyarzabal, there Villarreal found himself comfortable on the field and took advantage of the nervousness from the Alguacil team to score a second goal from Moreno and in added time another from the Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze, who gave him the victory and his fourth consecutive victory in the last Champions, Cup and League games.