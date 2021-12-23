12/23/2021 at 17:08 CET

Gerard Moreno In recent years he has become one of the best Catalan players today. Consolidated as few in a team of ‘Champions’ stature such as the Villarreal CF, the former player perico would now also look for a new football challenge, although away from the playing fields.

More concretely, Moreno would seek to become the owner and maximum shareholder of Badalona. The intention of the Catalan, advanced by Quique Iglesias in the ‘COPE’ has been confirmed by the player himself through an official statement that he himself Gerard Moreno has shared through their social networks.

In said statement, the international attacker for Spain confirmed his initial intention to be part of Badalona as owner: “I can only join this project hand in hand with several partners and, of course, respecting the conversion process“.

However, he also points out that “for other people’s reasons”, his wish seems to be – for now – far from being produced: “A meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday, December 22, which, for reasons beyond our control, was suspended“.

Finally, if the purchase of the club ends up, this would be the second stage of Gerard Moreno in the Badalonese team, since the current ‘groguet’ player spent three years in the club’s grassroots football. The entity now plays in group 3 of Second RFEF and last October started a conversion process to a Sports Limited Company.