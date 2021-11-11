

Martino wants to get rid of the thorn of having lost the two finals against the USA.

Photo: Hector Vivas / .

This Friday a new edition of the Concacaf classic will be played between United States and Mexico at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. Both are on their way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and Gerardo Martino wants to face the Americans in the World Cup event.

“We know that we are not our rivals in the Eliminatory. We know that the rivals are the othersWe know that the United States is normally going to be in a World Cup. The United States knows that we should normally be there and the rivalry goes elsewhere, “he told TUDN.

‘Tata’ Martino sees the two teams in Qatar and understands that this will be the true peak of the rivalry between El Tri and the Stars and Stripes.

“It would be good not to step back, to move forward, to keep your distance knowing that our wish is to meet the United States in the course of a World CupThat is the true peak moment ”, he added.

With the memory of the lost finals

The two finals that the Mexican National Team lost against the United States in the summer are in memory. First for the Concacaf Nations League and then for the Gold Cup, but Martino is not alarmed by this.

“There is talk of the two finals lost in the summer and we have the precedent of the victory in the other Gold Cup. In the history there are the defeats and the triumphs. I am not of the idea that you always have to live in triumphalism but neither do I encourage this permanent idea of ​​pessimism. We know how those finals were, in what way we lost them, if we were beaten in football or not “, he clarified.

So live in the present and know that winning in Cincinnati will be a firm step towards getting your ticket to the World Cup as soon as possible.

“What we will try is to continue in this privileged position that we have, having scored seven points in each of the first two presentations gives us some peace of mind, but we also know that if we carry out these two games we would already be on track to be able to participate in the next World Cup ”, he concluded.

The coach of the United States, Gregg Berhalter, said that Friday’s duel will be different from the end of the summer due to the presence of Raúl Jiménez.

Mexico has 14 points in six duels, it takes three from the United States that is in the second box of the Octagonal of Concacaf.

Read also:

– United States vs. Mexico: how and when to see the El Clásico at the Octagonal de Concacaf