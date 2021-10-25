CARMEN VALERO

Berlin

Updated on Monday, October 25, 2021 – 02:13

It is an operation without antecedents and for which they hope to get up to 90 million euros

The German Justice will put the bitcoins seized by the Police in their fight against cyber crime at public auction on Monday, an act that can be followed live on social networks and with which it is expected to collect a figure of six digits. Based on the current price of bitcoin, that means, between 10 and 90 million euros.

The expectation is maximum. It is an unprecedented operation and the response to its announcement has spread like wildfire on the internet. We expected there to be a lot of interest, but this auction has exceeded all our forecastssays Hilal Tanrisever, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The auction can be followed live on the Twitter channel of the Rhenish ministry Justiz NRW (@jm_nrw), and on YouTube.

The decision to auction the bitcoins seized in operations against crime on the dark web has not been simple, since it is digital currency and what is auctioned is money. The lawyers in charge of analyzing the case, however, came to the conclusion that bitcoin should be treated as it has already been done with other physical goods, such as a helicopter or a Lamborghini.

“Every euro that is withdrawn from criminal structures helps to weaken them”, explains the head of the Central Office and Cybercrime Contact and Attorney General, Markus Hartmann.

The auction, which will start at 1:30 p.m. at the offices of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the city of Colonia, has been organized by the Ministry of Justice, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the central cybercrime ZAC NRW, the State Information Office and the Communication departments. and Technology of the land. On the page www.justiiz-auktion.de you can find information on the requirements to follow to be able to bid on these bitcoins. Other technical details of this operation such as starting prices, lots or origin of these cryptocurrencies, however, will be revealed shortly before the auction begins in the course of a press conference with the participation of the General Prosecutor and the Rhenish Minister of Justice. Peter Biesenbach.

“Be an auction like any other, only this time for bitcoin“, advances the spokesman of ZAC NRW, Chrisoph Hebbecker. With the difference, that is, that the price in the cryptocurrency market is currently through the roof, a fact that the German coffers hope to take advantage of. On Friday, the bitcoin soared to around 56,000 euros, thus trading near its all-time high.

There are no known precedents for a cryptocurrency auction, although auctions have been held that accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. The first was carried out by Sotheby’s auction house in New York last May, a first that also broke a new record in the price of Bansky, the iconic British graffiti artist. The validity of bitcoin and Ethereum as a means of payment was due to the collaboration agreement between Sotheby’s and Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange or cryptocurrency wallet platforms.

