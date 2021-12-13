12/13/2021 at 23:27 CET

The Spanish team is marveling at the defense of the runner-up they achieved two years ago in Tokyo, but eThis Tuesday he has before him the most important challenge to date in the quarterfinals against Germany at 8.30 p.m.

After achieving full victories in the six games he has played in Torrevieja, The Warriors have arrived this Monday in Granollers, where they will try to get on the podium of a particularly demanding World Cup. Before that, at 5.30 pm, Brazil and the great favorite Denmark will face each other in the duel that will open this penultimate round.

The clash is marked by the sovereign ‘beating’ that Germany suffered against the Danes in the last match of the second round (32-16). “It is misleading. There is not that much difference between Germany and Denmark. You have to discard that result a bit and identify Germany for other circumstances & rdquor ;, said coach José Ignacio Prades.

“When I started playing, I never imagined that I would play a World Cup at home. It’s a dream come true & rdquor ;, explained Granollerense pivot Kaba Gassama, protagonist in the ‘Media Day Santander’ of the Guerreras in the return to the Vallesana capital after leaving the French league last summer.

Prades is clear that a tough game awaits them

Finally, the veteran goalkeeper Silvia Navarro (42 years old) He stressed after the victory against Brazil that the team is confident “in doing a good job against the Germans. We are very happy with the work done so far and we want to move on & rdquor ;.

In the last friendly, Spain beat Germany on November 28 (23-22) after a great comeback. Although it is a very compact block, perhaps the great German reference is the central Alina Grijseels (Borussia Dortmund), who has 32 goals (9/9 on penalties) and 29 assists in the World Cup.

France and Norway first

The Main Round of the World Cup has concluded this Monday at night with the last day of Groups 1 and 2 in which the two qualifiers of each were measured, so the penultimate round of the tournament has already been completed.

In 1, France defeated the Russians again (28-33) as he did in the last Olympic final, this time with five goals from Pauletta Foppa and Allison Pineau. The runners-up missed their great star Anna Viajireva more than ever, who is still away from handball after being key in the Olympic victory against Spain in the quarterfinals.

France, after defeating the Russians with authority

In 2, Norway beat the Netherlands (34-37) in another great match from the sensational Nora Mork (eight goals), although the figure of the night was Henny Reistad with nine ‘targets’.

Therefore, the other two rooms were as follows: Norway will face off on Wednesday with the Russians at 5.30 p.m. and France, with the Netherlands at 8.30 p.m.