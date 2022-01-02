Updated Sunday, 2 January 2022 – 12:30

Member states and the Platform on Sustainable Finance have until January 12 to respond to the proposal.

Tihange Nuclear Power Plant: Proposal EU prepares to consider nuclear power and gas ‘green’

The Austrian Government and officials of the German Social Democratic Party, the core of the Government coalition in Germany, have rejected a proposal by the European Commission to declare certain nuclear and gas projects as “green investment” to the point that they would file a complaint if the draft goes ahead.

The proposal proposes to give the qualification of “green” to the projects that substitute coal and emit up to 270 grams of CO2 per kWh, according to the draft, to which the Bloomberg news agency has had access. With this qualification construction licenses could be obtained until 2030, provided there is a plan to switch to renewable or low-emission energy before the end of 2035.

“As these plans are implemented as they are written, we are going to denounce them,” the Austrian Minister for Climate Action, Leonore Gewessler, has warned on her Twitter account. Supporters of the measure believe that gas plants are cleaner than coal plants and that nuclear energy does not emit greenhouse gasesBut critics of the proposal understand that the emissions are not safe enough to qualify as such.

Gewessler has accused the European Commission of doing a “facelift” and assured that “nuclear energy is dangerous and in no way represents a solution in the fight against the climate crisis.” Also the deputy leader of the Social Democrats in the German Parliament, Matthias Miersch, has declared that “Germany should exhaust all possibilities when it comes to avoiding the promotion of this technology at the European level” because “nuclear energy is unsustainable and does not make sense. , from an economic point of view “, given the cost of waste storage and the inability to finance new plants without” huge subsidies involved “.

“The future should only belong to renewable energies, especially at European level”, has declared Miersch, whose party is in coalition with the Greens and the Liberal Democrats, to DPA. “If we add these possible subsidies to nuclear energy, the result would be a huge distortion of competitiveness,” he assured. Member states and the Platform on Sustainable Finance have until January 12 to respond to the proposal. The Commission will then prepare a delegated law to be sent to the countries and the European Parliament for debate.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Arsenal – Manchester City Getafe – Real Madrid