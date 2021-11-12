11/12/2021 at 20:23 CET

Hansi Flick’s Germany stood out with another scandalous win (9-0) against Liechtenstein on the penultimate day of the group stage towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite being already classified and being the first to get it, the Germans did not lower the competitive level and completed the second highest number of goals, just behind (12) of Cyprus in 1969.

The Germans, who have started a new stage after the departure of Joachim Löw, are one of the great rivals to beat in the next World Cup event despite the poor image shown in the last European Championship. Against the Liechtensteinians, the match’s scorers were Gündogan, Sané (2), Marco Reus, Müller (2) and Ridle Baku, as well as Kaufmann and Göppel at own goal..

& blacksquare; ️ Germany have scored 9 goals in a Playoff match for the 2nd time in their history (they scored 12 against Cyprus more than 50 years ago).

& blacksquare; ️ Croatia have scored 7 goals in a Playoff match for the 1st time in their history. We are analyzing everything LIVE: https://t.co/A8bGVkQkLz pic.twitter.com/cg8d9EW2Xv – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) November 11, 2021

The Balkans, for their part, were also exhibited with a wide score (1-7) against Malta to certify the biggest win in their history in the World Cup Qualifying Phases. In this case, the current world runners-up confirmed their qualification options directly: currently as second classified, CRoatia will be in Qatar 2022 if they defeat Russia on the last day of group H. The scorers against the Malta team were Perisic, Caleta-Car, Pasalic, Modric, Majer (2) and Kramaric.

Germany, among the big favorites in Qatar 2022

The German team is one of the most serious candidates for the World Cup to be held in 2022 in Qatar. Despite not being in the first step, where France and Brazil stand out, two of the most authoritarian and talented teams among their ranks, those of Hansi Flick remain in a second next to England, Italy, Argentina or Spain.

Germans, champions in the 2014 edition with a solitary goal by Mario Götze against Leo Messi’s albiceleste team, are experiencing a stretch of changes and rejuvenation in their workforce: names like those of Karim Adeyemi, Florian Wirtz or Jamal Musiala have begun to show their heads to stay.