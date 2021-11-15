11/14/2021 at 8:47 PM CET

Hansi Flick’s Germany continues without giving in the slightest. Add a total of seven consecutive victories, all of them with the new coach at the helm, its best record since 2017 and the second best in its history, where the 12 victories between 1979 and 1980 stand out.

The Germans, who uncovered with a win (1-4) over Armenia, confirmed their candidacy for the title at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Despite the bad role they played in the last European Championship, the emergence of young talent, together with the experience of players like Müller, Neuer or Reus leave Germany among the great favorites.

7 – The German national team have won their last seven matches in a row, their joint-longest run this century (also seven in 2017), last having a longer winning run in 1979 and 1980, winning 12 in a row. Reboot. #ARMGER pic.twitter.com/SsIwMewkVW – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 14, 2021

The Teutonic team has achieved first place in the group with practically absolute authority: nine victories and only one defeat in the 10 rounds of the group stage. Those of Hansi Flick were the first team, beyond the host Qatar, to get the ticket to the great international event of selections.

Germany, among the favorites

The German team closed their qualification phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a win that endorses their favorite poster for the title. Despite not being on the same level as Tite’s Brazil or Didier Deschamps’ France, the Germans are in the second next to Italy, England or Spain.

With proper names such as those of Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala or Karim Adeyemi, in the orbit of FC Barcelona, Germany is one of the teams with the greatest potential in the short and medium term and a team that could once again be crowned world champions, something they already achieved in 2014 at the World Cup in Brazil.