Photo: Sean Gallup / .

Migrants trapped on the border between Poland and Belarus have to be transported back to their countries, declared a spokesman for the German Government, who rejected the potential reception of that contingent.

“What should happen is that migrants, with the support of their respective national authorities, are safely taken back to their countries of origin,” spokesperson Steffen Seibert said at a news conference in Berlin.

“We are pleased that this is put in place in isolated cases or if it occurs on a large scale,” he added, referring to the announcement by the Iraqi government to send a repatriation flight to Belarus.

When asked what will happen to those migrants for whom their governments do not want to take responsibility, Seibert indicated that for the moment they are working on the “solution described”, since it is the “right path”.

According to current estimates by the Polish authorities, some 2,000 people are camped on the border between Poland and Belarus, the majority from Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Likewise, Seibert referred positively to the telephone conversation between the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, and the Belarusian Foreign Minister.

“It is important that these talks take place in order to arrive at a humanitarian and peaceful solution to the conflict that has unleashed Belarus,” he valued, and refused to clarify whether the acting Chancellor, Angela Merkel, is expected to speak by phone with Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko .

For his part, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger welcomed that the German government’s efforts to mediate the situation are “having an effect.”

Thus, the threat of “painful sanctions” has led several airlines to stop transporting Iraqi or Syrian citizens to Belarus.

With reference to return flights like the one announced by Iraq, he indicated that it is an “important instrument for those who have been lured with false promises to return safely.”

In addition, his ministry is in contact with the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan, where most of the migrants come from, to agree on common measures against trafficking networks and misinformation on social networks.

Regarding the risk of a military conflict breaking out on the border between Poland and Belarus, Burger said that “no one has an interest in escalating the situation.”

“At the European level we have a comprehensive toolbox to react to the current situation. It is not exhausted yet, but it is completely clear that in the current situation there cannot be a military solution, ”he said.

