11/30/2021 at 23:37 CET

Cristina Moreno

Germany became a Davis Cup quarter-final team after eliminating Great Britain (1-2) who went ahead with the victory of Evans but that she was surprised by the defeat of Struff in view of Norrie and could not recover in the doubles. Even without Alexander Zverev, the German team is running as a favorite and joins Croatia in the semifinals. His rival will come out of the tie between Russia and Sweden.

Things started well for Great Britain. Daniel Evans made up for his loss to the Czech Machac and overcame Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 and 6-1 in the first match of the day.

After winning the first point, British hopes were pinned on Cameron norrie but the surprise jumped and Jan-Lennard Struff He ended up winning by 7-6 (6), 3-6 and 6-2 and sending the duel to a doubles that was going to decide the tie.

The couple formed by Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz fought an agonizing duel before Joe salisbury and Neal skupski and even came to overcome a considerable disadvantage in the tie-break to end up taking the match and the tie 7-6 (10) and 7-6 (5).

Tomorrow it will be the turn of Serbia Djokovic that is measured to the great surprise of the tournament, Kazakhstan. They have only met once, with victory for the Balkans. It was in 2016 in the first round of the World Phase. The number one will be measured at Alexander Bublik While Lajovic or Krajinovic will open the tie before Kukushkin.