12/16/2021 at 1:12 PM CET

Myriam B. Moneo

Bad news for the Balearic Islands. Germany has decided to suspend the ITB in Berlin, one of the fairs tourist key code for the islands, due to the high incidence of covid in this country. The actual situation caused by the pandemic, as well as the stricter travel restrictions and limits imposed on the number of people who can participate in large events, have led the organization to suspend the fair.

Berlin will not reunite the tourism sector in person next March. The ITB organization has communicated this Thursday that it is giving up holding the great fair in the face of the advance of the pandemic. It will be three years in a row without the German fair.

“We regret to inform you today that the face-to-face edition of ITB Berlin 2022 will not be held as originally planned & rdquor ;, it is reported on its website. & Rdquor; Due to the latest events and accompanying directives as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Messe Berlin is unable to offer its exhibitors and partners the necessary planning security & rdquor; in a face-to-face event in early March. As explained, both the infection situation with the new wave of covid, as well as travel restrictions and limits to the number of participants in large events they lead to suspension.

The in-person edition of #ITBBerlin 2022 will not take place as originally planned. # ITBBerlin is therefore focusing on a livestreamed #convention and #DigitalBusinessDay in March 2022 as well as in-person ITB Berlin satellite #events during 2022.https: / /t.co/jN7ot1rfkf pic.twitter.com/NUtGQUqfCs – ITB Berlin (@ITB_Berlin) December 16, 2021

The organization abounds in that has tried by all means that the great fair, the most relevant for the sector, the agreements that are signed and to be held in March, with the high season approaching, it will be held in Berlin, especially when the sector “needs guidance, inspiration and dialogue & rdquor ;. Thus, the online events that have been organized throughout the year will continue.

In March 2023 ITB Berlin will once again be a face-to-face event, when it will open on March 8. It should be remembered that the last German fair was held in March 2019, because with the outbreak of the pandemic it was suspended in 2020.

Meanwhile in January, despite the sixth wave of covid, the galloping advance of covid cases with the omicron variant, Fitur 2022, which is held from January 19 to 23, remains, as confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Commerce. However, it is noted that this it is not an obstacle for the situation to change.