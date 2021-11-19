11/18/2021 at 10:43 PM CET

Germany will impose the mandatory vaccination to professionals in “sensitive” sectors, as medical personnel or in contact with vulnerable people, and restrict access to public life to the unvaccinated when certain levels of incidence and hospitalizations are exceeded.

“We are in a very serious situation“, said Merkel, after admitting that” it is absolutely necessary to act “to stop the exponential increase in infections and warn that all this would not be necessary” if the vaccination gap were not so great “, alluding to the low rate of citizens immunized.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday a comprehensive package of measures together with her likely successor, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, after meeting with regional leaders and before the alarm for successive incident records, which this Thursday rose to 336.9 infections in seven days per 100,000 inhabitants.

The rate of hospitalizations in seven days stands at 5.15 per 100,000 inhabitants and that of citizens with the complete guideline of vaccination is at 67.7%, one of the lowest levels in Western Europe.

The implementation of these measures will correspond to the regional powers, among which, indicated the prime minister of the populous ‘Land’ of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst, there is consensus on the need to adopt “more drastic measures“All the federated states have asked the central government to implement the mandatory vaccine for professionals who work and are in contact with vulnerable people – whether they are sick or elderly.

Until now, Merkel’s outgoing Executive had maintained that the vaccine would be voluntary. It must now prepare the corresponding bill so that this measure can be implemented, something that could happen by December.

The plan agreed between the federal government, the outgoing and the future, and the regional powers also includes a series of gradual restrictions, on a territorial scale but with common parameters, for those who are not vaccinated.

The first level, when the hospitalization rate exceeds level 3, as is already the case in part of the country, will imply that only vaccinated or healed will be able to access bars, restaurants and other closed public spaces. From level 6, they will be required to also present a negative test and, if the threshold of level 9 is crossed, more drastic measures will be taken, including partial closure of public life.

Merkel admitted that “she would have wanted a broader catalog”, alluding to the bill approved this Thursday by the Bundestag (federal Parliament), drawn up by the future Scholz government with greens and liberals and that contemplates measures such as the Obligation to present the covid certificate or a test of the day in the workplace, as well as a telecommuting recommendation. “We are in a somewhat unusual situation. But it does not matter whether it is the government in office or the one that is being formed. We have to act quickly in the face of a dramatic evolution,” the Chancellor concluded, in the first meeting with the ‘Länder’ with the assistance of Scholz, who is expected to undergo his investiture session as chancellor around December 6.