01/11/2022 at 19:13 CET

In football there are rivalries that last throughout history, duels like the Barça-Madrid or River-Boca are some of the hottest duels in football and in England there is one of the greatest relations of enmity in Europe, Manchester United – Liverpool it is the duel par excellence in the islands. It is because of that Old Trafford will never welcome a visit from a figure like Steven Gerrard, a history of the ‘reds’.

Gerrard is taking his first steps as an elite coach, the eternal Liverpool captain is on his first adventure in England and on January 10 was marked on the coach’s calendar ‘villain’, as it would be his first visit to Old Trafford, stadium where he played many games against his greatest rival. But nevertheless, Gerrard’s first visit to the Theater of Dreams did not go as expected. ended up losing 1-0 and dropped from the FA Cup.

Gerrard – Manchester United, a very special relationship

The history between Steven Gerrard and Manchester United is full of joys and disappointments for both. The one that was player of the Liverpool left several messages to the mancuniana stands on multiple occasions, as when in 2009 he approached the fans with Fernando Torres to remind you how many Champions they had.

On the other hand, the red devils did not forget to remind opponents of their limited success in the English league, the great but who has his career, well he was never able to lift a Premier League. Chants like ‘Have you ever seen Gerrard win the league’ (Have you seen Gerrard win a league?) Became a regular on the Englishman’s visits to Old Trafford.

We will have to wait as this rivalry between coach and fans evolves, as it is no secret that Gerrard will end up training his Liverpool one day And it could be sooner rather than later as it seems like Jürgen Klopp’s cycle will not be infinite.