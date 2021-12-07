Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Photoa: Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis continues to rise as a boxer and face tough tests like Isaac Cruz on Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles, even when he is not at one hundred percent.

Beyond Sergio García’s defeat against Sebastián Fundora, last Sunday’s main fight measured Gervonta davis (26-0, 24 KO) and Isaac Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO). It was the most difficult in Tank’s career, the second to reach the distance and the definitive test that should lead to appointments against Ryan García, Vasyl Lomachenko, George Kambosos or Devin Haney, if Teófimo López ends up ascending to the super lightweight. With 27 years, he is at that moment already, despite the reluctance of his promoter to face him with people from other teams. The added value of this victory is that Davis did it with a broken hand from the fifth round, a fact that Cruz himself realized, as he acknowledged in the interview after the fight:

The Mexican showed that, in addition to being a very good boxer, he is all tenacity and ability to fit. As we noted, since 2014 Davis did not have to listen to the judges’ scores, having knocked out names like Leo Santa Cruz, Mario Barrios, José Pedraza, Hugo Ruiz or Yuriorkis Gamboa along the way. Regarding what was seen in Los Angeles, the rounds were hard, the first being fairly even and of alternate dominance, without blows that managed to shake the contenders and difficult to score.

Perhaps the second half of the second, worth the redundancy, the episode was the highlight, with good shots in favor of the undefeated boxer. This cemented his victory in the central rounds, when he assumed that the opponent of the night was not going to make things easy for him and suffered a broken hand, so he limited himself to winning rounds with his excellent defensive virtues against a Cruz that yes, he was going forward with boldness, but he did not land clear blows on the Baltimore’s anatomy. Possibly due to the pain of the injury and because the rhythm that the Pitbull was trying to put in took a toll on him, we did see Gervonta give up some round of the championship calls, but without jeopardizing a measured and valuable victory. The cards of 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112, coinciding more with the third, can be described as reasonable in an evening where the dose of controversy had arrived with two cards in the previous fight.

Sergey Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KO) yielded against Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KO) at middleweight, in a beautiful fight full of alternatives and leather exchanges that could hit either of the two anatomies on the mat with a bang. The Dominican won in the first episodes, but Derevyanchenko was winning in the presence from the fourth of the ten rounds and was able to do some more merit than the cards said, a majority decision for Adames with 95-95, 96-94 and 97-93 (hard to believe last) as scores.

Adames-Derevyanchenko

The Colombian Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 26 KO) fell in an exciting match against the Mexican Eduardo Ramirez (26-2-3, 12 KO) at super featherweight limit. Marriaga fell in the third round within the tonic of the lawsuit, being the best hands for “Zurdito” Ramírez throughout the entire fight. Triple 99-90 for Ramírez was the result for the judges, bringing him closer to world titles like the one he lost to Lee Selby a few years ago.