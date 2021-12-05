Gervonta Davis is a key piece in the framework that is conformed for the lightweight for 2022. ‘Tank’ enters the ring this Sunday in a very interesting fight.

Schedule: What time does the fight between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz start?

Gervonta Davis is a star, and as such he sells a lot every time he steps into the ring. His rival fell within a few weeks, but that does not stop the public from looking forward to his fight. In addition, the Spanish Sergio García is looking for an opportunity to contest a world title. A night of many carats that is expected. The evening of Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz will take place this Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles from 3:00 p.m. (local time). The stellar catelera will start at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and the main event is expected around 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 00/02: 00/05: 00 hours.USA: 18: 00/20: 00/23: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 00/17: 00/20: 00 hours (PDT).Mexico: 17: 00/19: 00/22: 00 hours.Chili: 20: 00/22: 00/01: 00 hours.Colombia: 18: 00/20: 00/23: 00 hours.Argentina: 20: 00/22: 00/01: 00 hours.Peru: 18: 00/20: 00/23: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: Preliminaries, main card and main fight.

Television: On which TV channel can you watch Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz and Sergio García vs. Sebastián Fundora?

Showtime is the television that will offer the fight, in PPV mode ($ 74.99), in the United States. In Spain, the stellar billboard can be followed through Eurosport 1. Meanwhile, throughout Latin America (including Mexico) it will be broadcast on ESPN.

Internet: How to follow Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz and Sergio García vs Sebastián Fundora live?

In AS you can also continue in the event from Los Angeles that will culminate with Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz and Sergio García vs Sebastián Fundora. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz undercard: WBA lightweight Regular

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz main card Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: WBA Regular Lightweight World Cup.Sebastián Fundora vs Sergio García: WBC World Super Welterweight Qualifier.Sergey Derevyanchenko vs Carlos Adames: 10 rounds at middleweight.Eduardo Ramírez vs Miguel Marriaga: 10 rounds at featherweight.Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz Luis Arias vs Vaughn Alexander undercard undercard: 10 rounds at super welterweight.Ava Knight vs Nancy Franco de Alba: 6 rounds at bantamweight.Malik Warren vs Eric Manriquez: 6 rounds in the super featherweight.Mia Ellis vs Elizabeth Tuani: 4 rounds at super featherweight.Jalil Major Hackett vs Darynn Leyva: 4 rounds at welterweight.Carlos Garcón vs Jason Soto: 4 rounds at heavyweight.