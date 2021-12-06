For the WBA “regular” lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) won a tougher-than-expected twelve-round unanimous decision over a very durable Isaac Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs ). Scores were 116-112, 115-113, 115-113.

Cruz came out pressing forward and was looking to start fast in the first round. Cruz was landing quick shots, while Davis was taking data and trying to adjust to the shorter Cruz. Davis landed with a solid uppercut, before Cruz came back with a good combination when Davis was pressed against the ropes.

Cruz pushed back in the second as Davis looked to line him up for big shots. Davis landed with several big uppercuts during the round. Cruz was aiming at the body when the head wasn’t there. In the third, the action was closed at the beginning, since Cruz kept the fight at close range and dug into the body. Davis was connecting when Cruz came in. During the fourth, Davis was moving well and looking to catch Cruz as he entered. Cruz continued to go after the body with hooks and combinations.

In the fifth, Davis was landing well on an incoming Cruz, who continued to aim for the body for the most part. Davis connected often in the last minute. They negotiated at close range in the sixth. Davis was landing with the hardest shots. Cruz continued to apply pressure in the seventh. Davis often landed on the head, and Cruz decided to aim for the body. Davis was unloading himself with heavy blows that broke Cruz’s nose.

Davis was eliminating Cruz in all eight and connecting more often. Cruz’s nose was still bleeding. In the final moments, Cruz hit a solid combination to Davis’ head. During the ninth, Cruz came out shooting with both hands. Davis was responding to the blows as the blows flew. Davis was beating Cruz when they got engaged. The tenth started with Cruz firing from the start and landed solid right hands. Davis would then start attacking with his own punches. Cruz would unload with more solid shots while pinning Davis against the ropes. Cruz was also digging up to the body.

The eleventh started with Davis hitting and Cruz connecting those hooks to the body. It was a close action with both of them having their moments. They both came out hitting in the twelfth round. Davis appeared to suffer a hand injury, because he was simply moving around, only using his right hand and not throwing his left hand the entire round. Cruz was pressing forward but couldn’t land many punches.