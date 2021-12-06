Gervonta Davis completed a match for the second time in her career. The previous time was in 2014 (six rounds). This Saturday Isaac Cruz made him need the cards for the first time to retain a belt. The one from Baltimore continues to be the WBA Regular (interim) lightweight champion by beating the Mexican by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 and 115-113). It was a lawsuit in which he ended up somewhat disappointed. It was expected to look good, but nothing could be further from the truth. Cruz complicated him and that allows him to get revalued. “A star has just been born,” said the one from Mexico City. To complete the difficult day for ‘Tank’, the boxer admitted at the end that from the sixth round he had been injured in his left hand, although he downplayed it: “They are things of professional sports“. Before the micro Gervonta did not want to get wet in anything.” There are many options for the future: super feather, light or super light, we will have to study it … Kambosos would be a very easy rival for me, “he concluded. In that future, Cruz asked a rematch and Davis was not seen very much for the work.

The Mexican left without complexes from the first second. That self-confidence allowed Davis to be very uncomfortable, who conceded several powerful starting hands. From the third round, Gervonta understood that it was not the day to play it and he was little by little taking out his best defensive virtues. This difficulty served him well, because at certain times he showed an attitude that he did several fights that he did not teach, even so, a blow from the aspirant always appeared to equalize things. After a brilliant start, mediated the fight, Isaac Cruz lowered the piston. He pressed, but did not throw blows, and perhaps there was the key to the decision of the judges. To win the champion you must do a little more. It connected him, with very powerful hands, but it was not continuous. Tank, for his part, did give that feeling. When Davis stopped to cross, Cruz responded to him and the encounter of blows was vibrant. Gervonta tried to do his usual tactic and knock out in the final part, but the Mexican studied him very well and knew how to slow down his drive. The one from Baltimore carries out a fight that seemed very easy and ended up complicating. It gives him quality filming, but it will be necessary to see where it places him. For his part, Cruz joins the party of the light ones. Yet another contender.

Sergio García falls with controversy against Fundora

Sergio Garcia hits Sebastian Fundora. .

Sergio García appeared in the United States being true to his style. He got into the rhythm, put pressure on Sebastián Fundora and raised a very even lawsuit … or at least that was what everyone saw except two of the three judges who scored the lawsuit. The Californian, who had three judges from his state, won by dunanimous decision (115-113, 117-111 and 118-110). The fight could fall to either side, yes, but the comfortable victory for two judges hurts, once again, the sport itself. The Spaniard made it clear that he is ready for whatever they put on him. In Europe it was already known, now also in the United States. While, Fundora wins the award that his next match will be for the WBC World Superwelterweight Championship.

The lawsuit was played at the pace that the Spanish wanted. From the first moment García wanted to squeeze and bother Fundora, who was not faithful to his style. He prioritized the hit to continuity, also a merit of the Cantabrian, who drowned him in some moments of the fight. The American got work, but many times he stayed in the guard of the Spanish. The ‘Niño’ was good in defense and when he had to eat blows he did so without blinking. While, in attack it clearly impacted and made the Californian show a damage and fatigue that he had never let see. That was the dynamic for ten rounds. At that point Garcia dropped a bit and Fundora took a breath, even so, the only clear round could be the last. Fundora moved and hit, although he ended up under pressure. The duel was very close. The former champion of Europe made merits to win the fight, but in an even fight he was sorry to be the visitor. Sergio García returns to Torrelavega with a defeat, but he must do so with his head held high. It emptied and the locality took its toll. To return to. He has boxing to go even further.

