LOS ANGELES (December 2, 2021) – Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and powerful Mexican contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz went head-to-head on Thursday, pulsing their fight for the WBA Lightweight Title during a conference. Press release ahead of their SHOWTIME PPV main event this Sunday, December 5 from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The pay-per-view kicks off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and will be the third consecutive time that Davis will headline an attraction of this type. This time, the American will face IBF No. 2 ranked contender in Cruz, a boxer from Mexico City who is dubbed ‘Pitbull’ for his tough and aggressive fighting style.

Tickets for this event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through AXS.com.

Here’s what the press conference participants, including Mayweather Promotions President Floyd Mayweather, had to say this Thursday in downtown Los Angeles:

GERVONTA DAVIS

“Thank you all for coming today and for making this fight possible. This is going to be another great night, my first time fighting on a Sunday, and I’m ready to dazzle.

“For me, fighting a shorter opponent than me is more difficult than fighting taller guys. The thing is that so I have to hit down and try to find it. I’m at my best and we’ll see what happens this Sunday.

“I cannot reveal much about my strategy, they will see it this Sunday, but (Cruz) can say what he wants. It’s different when they hit you in the face.

“This is going to be a great event with an exciting fight between two boxers going up front, and that kind of style invites vibrant clashes.

“The change of rival is part of boxing. I adapted to that and I will adapt to what Cruz does on fight night. We made a couple of small adjustments to our training, but we know our mission is to win no matter who’s in front of it.

“When you’re in the ring and you have good coaches, they can tell you when a guy is hurt and when to be more aggressive. I fully believe in my team and we will prevail working together.

“I will even take advantage of today’s confrontation to see his height, his reach and things like that. I pay attention to all the details and I am fully prepared.

“I cannot predict what will happen during the fight, since that would mean underestimating my opponent. I will not make the same mistake as other fighters, I am ready to fight 12 rounds.

“He says I haven’t fought someone like him, but he hasn’t fought someone like me either. Say what you want.

“I’ve also fought before knitting like Cruz does now. I know that he is fully prepared and that he arrives strengthened. I remember when I had my own back against the wall. It is life to death and he is going to fight for himself and for his family ”.

ISAAC CRUZ

“I am hungrier for glory and more motivated than ever to provide a great future for my wife and son. This has been my dream since I was a child and I came to make it come true. I will do my best to make that happen.

“I have focused on my physical condition to be able to fight 12 rounds and I am ready to put on a great show this Saturday night.

“It is simple. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. (Davis) has never faced someone who fights like me. My hunger for glory and will to win are immense. He’ll feel it this Sunday night.

“I guarantee you a great fight and I guarantee you emotions. I want fans to get excited watching the fight on SHOWTIME PPV or at the STAPLES Center. I want them to come home happy.

“Gervonta is very strong and I consider him the best in our division, but he is also human and he is not unbeatable. My goal will be to show that I came to stay.

“I know that Manny Pacquiao is aware of this fight and I hope I can make him proud to have me at Manny Pacquiao Promotions. He told me that he believes in me and that we must train hard to leave everything in the ring.

“I had mixed emotions when they told me that I was going to be the replacement in this fight, many feelings that came at the same time, but I knew I had to take advantage of this opportunity. It is one of those that you wait all your life and we will be ready to face it with our heads held high.

“We have studied several of Gervonta’s fights, and our hunger for glory is so great that you can’t imagine it.

“Gervonta is a tough and tough fighter, but not unbeatable. We are not afraid of his speed and we do not care what his previous rivals have done, we will be ready to face him.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER, President of Mayweather Promotions

“This will be another great fight between two great competitors who will prove themselves to the whole world with their skills. ‘Tank’ already has vast experience in big fights, but now he will give another boxer the opportunity to try to be great. Before I was the best of all time, someone had to give me the opportunity to stand out in the same way that Cruz will now.

“Cruz is a tough fighter. I didn’t know much about him when the fight was initially announced, but I did my homework and saw similarities between my opponents from the past and him. One cannot and should not underestimate any opponent, but especially not one like Cruz.

“’Tank’ has incredible ability and a great will to win, and Isaac Cruz is very similar. This Sunday night will be explosive.

“’Gervonta’s coaches have you covered. trainers have got him covered all across the board. ‘ Tank ‘will be ready to fight this Sunday.

“These 130-140-pound fighters are the strongest in boxing today. That’s just my opinion. We will see two of the current greatest exponents of lightweight head-to-head.

“This fight will be extremely entertaining and I already want the time to come. The preliminary card will be great too, but I’m really looking forward to the time of the main event. Sunday will be our day, they will not want to miss it.

“The decision that the fight be on a Sunday was collective. The Super Bowl is on a Sunday, various awards ceremonies, and the NBA All-Star Game are on Sundays. People go out to dance and have fun on Saturday nights after working hard during the week and want to enjoy their Friday and Saturday, but everyone is at home and will sit down to enjoy a great billboard this Sunday ”.

CALVIN FORD, Davis Coach

“Cruz is very aggressive. They will not want to miss the fight that will feature the best version of Gervonta Davis.

“Can Cruz force ‘Tank’ to try harder than ever? From what I have seen of Cruz on SHOWTIME’s ALL ACCESS show, you can see that he is focused on his mission and we are not to underestimate him. They will want to tune in to this fight. It will be the best of all ”.

BARRY HUNTER, Davis Co-coach

“’Tank’ is an impressive boxer, very explosive and extremely skilled. He contributes a lot to boxing and people will enjoy a great fight. I trust him the most.

“I would like to thank Cruz, his father and his team for accepting this challenge. And I know that he is hungry, prepared and that he has the necessary capacity to be a world champion, but not now.

ISAAC CRUZ SR., Cruz’s father and coach

“This preparation has been long, but we will be up to the challenge. Hopefully Cruz is the winner and takes the champion belt this Sunday.

“We are prepared for everything that comes in this fight. We wouldn’t have accepted it if we didn’t think Isaac could win. We will be ready when the bell rings this Sunday. “

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“There will be fireworks galore this Sunday. I give all the credit in the world to Isaac Cruz for this fight, I know that he is mentally prepared. We’ve had him watched since he was on the Gervonta undercard last year in San Antonio. I already knew at that point that ‘Tank’ would have to face him eventually.

“We all witnessed last week what happens when a top boxer does not prepare properly and underestimates his opponent. ‘Tank’ does not do that, he takes everyone seriously and knows that Isaac comes prepared to try to dethrone him.

“’Tank’ has trained in a great way, I am impressed by his maturity both in and out of the ring. The combination of all that makes me believe that we will see the best version of Gervonta Davis this Sunday night ”.