LOS ANGELES (December 3, 2021) – The boxers who will compete on the preliminary undercard for Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz on SHOWTIME PPV this Sunday, December 5, their respective contests throbbed during a press conference this Friday before entering the ring as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The event featured the outstanding presences of rising super welterweight undefeated boxer Sebastian “La Torre Infernal” Fundora and undefeated Spaniard Sergio Garcia, who will face off in a WBC Super Welterweight Title Elimination Fight that will serve as a co-event. principal. Middleweight contenders Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames, who will face off in a WBC Middleweight Title Elimination Fight, and featherweight contenders Eduardo Ramírez and Miguel Marriaga will meet 10 rounds at the opening attraction the pay-per-view broadcast starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now through AXS.com.

This was what the participants of the press conference this Friday in downtown Los Angeles:

SEBASTIAN FUNDORA

“MY style just depends on how the fight is presented. If he gives me the chance to display my ability and shows me that he is objective, then I will. But if I can finish him off quickly, then I’ll do what I always do.

“If he wants to fight closely or he wants to make me walk, this fight will be similar to the ones I had lately. If he wants a tactical battle, I’ll be ready for it.

“I use what I practiced in my training. I don’t care what Garcia will do. I don’t care about his style. They will see the best version of Sebastian Fundora.

“We want to win the belts. Whoever wins the rematch between Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño, I want you in the ring. Those are the rivals to beat and I want to put myself to the test against them.

“I am maturing and improving with age. We learn new things in each fight based on how each opponent attacks me. That helps me improve every time I enter the ring.

“I listen to all the advice and notes that my father gives me. We respect each other and work as a team. If he wants me to keep this guy away from me, I will, but if he wants me to run him over I’m going to do it too.

“I guarantee people that we will be worth the price of their ticket this Sunday. Mine will be the best fight of the night ”.

SERGIO GARCÍA

“It is an honor for me to fight in the United States for the first time on SHOWTIME PPV. I don’t feel any pressure. Fundora is a unique fighter in this division and it is unusual to prepare for someone like him, but I have sparred against opponents as tall as him. I feel ready for any challenge this Sunday night.

“I will not reveal my strategy, I will demonstrate it to you in the ring this Sunday night and you will see that I am not just words and nothing more. My job is to show the world what I’m capable of and avoid those knockouts that Fundora is so used to getting. Fundora arrives hungry for glory, with ambition and motivation, and I will do the same.

“I came to win the fight and win hearts. This fight will be spectacular since I did not come to run around the ring, I am going to stand in front of Fundora. I respect him, I respect everyone who is in front of me in the ring. I will put my pride and my ability to the test to demonstrate my ability.

“I’ve done sparring sessions with guys as tall as Fundora and heavier than him. I consider that that gives me an advantage and has strengthened me. Those experiences will help me Sunday night.

“I love this challenge. I come to someone else’s house and I don’t feel pressure. I just hope I can put on a great show for the fans and I plan to enjoy every moment. Hopefully it ends with a happy ending, but I’m going to savor every second that I have this Saturday night.

“Spain is certainly on the rise, but I fight for my family, to make them proud and praise my corner. Those are the people who mean more than anything in the world to me and the people I fight for. For the people of Spain, my two little ones, my wife and my family ”.

SERGIY DEREVYANCHENKO

“I am very motivated for this fight. My motivation and my power will help me keep my career going and get back where I want to be.

“I feel strong and excited to face Adames. He is a good fighter who hits hard, but he doesn’t intimidate me. I’ve fought the best in the world at middleweight, and I’m not worried about their strength.

“I have studied Adames and I see that he is very strong. I have prepared myself for what he likes to do and I will do what I have to do this Sunday night and prove myself during the fight.

“Of course I need to win this fight. It is my next step to seek to be a world champion. I want to win this fight, face Jaime Munguía and then fight for the title again. My dream is to win the champion belt ”-

CARLOS ADAMES

“Every fight is risky, with something at stake. If not, what are we fighting for? I always look for the biggest challenges and fight the best. Sergiy is certainly one of them and I am aware of everything at stake, but I am not hiding. I’m excited for what’s to come this Sunday night.

“I understand that he has faced great fighters. I am not GGG or Jacobs, I am Carlos Adames, and I am a powerful fighter. Don’t underestimate me, that can cause problems for you. I consider myself a great boxer, just like him.

“People didn’t think I would be strong at 147 pounds. I showed it to him. Then I went to 154 and nobody thought that I would be a great boxer in that division, but I showed it to them again. Now I am at 160 and I will once again show how powerful and threatening I can be. Sergiy is good, but I don’t consider him an obstacle.

“Sparring is not a fight. He can have Superman sparring, I don’t care. He will realize how strong I am. Sparring is one thing, Carlos Adames is another ”.

EDUARDO RAMÍREZ

“I don’t care if I win by points or by knockout. What matters most to me is my preparation to reflect it in the ring. I want to give the fans a great show.

“I live in the present, not in the past. His list of previous rivals is notorious, but it doesn’t matter what he’s done before. What matters is what we do on Sunday night.

“I hope to make Mexico proud and make my compatriots proud of me. As for having the eventual opportunity to fight for the world title, I hope that winning this fight will allow me to fight in a knockout. I must go step by step and focus on this fight “-

MIGUEL MARRIAGA

“Every fight is important, but in this case it is special because of the possibility of having another chance to fight for the world title. It’s kill or be killed this Saturday night.

“I have faced high caliber opponents, and Ramírez is not invincible or someone I care too much about. I have to be focused and avoid underestimating him, but in the end what counts is what I will do inside the ring.

“We all came to Los Angeles ready to fight. I will face a quality opponent and it is a pleasure to open the pay-per-view. Now it’s time to win ”.

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“The preliminary card on Sunday night will be absolutely fabulous. Mayweather Promotions has promoted the greatest fights in history, and I can honestly tell you that this phenomenal preliminary card is probably one of the three best we have ever promoted.

“This card is spectacular from top to bottom. The co-main event features an exciting boxer like Sebastian Fundora, one of my favorites in the sport today. He will star in an all-out war against Sergio García. These guys will do their best.

“We all know Sergiy Derevyanchenko and have seen him fight tough fights previously, losing after questionable decisions. He will look to build on his experience against someone powerful like Adames this Sunday. It will be an exciting fight.

“The opening contest will see a top featherweight contender like Eduardo Ramírez versus a former world title contender like Miguel Marriaga. I already want the time for this show to come, they won’t want to miss it ”.