THE ANGELS (December 5, 2021) – The five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis he dazzled with his boxing skills and prevailed by unanimous decision against the Mexican Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz to retain his World Lightweight Title in the AMB In front of a STAPLES Center sold-out and star-studded among the 15,850 fans who said they were present at the SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View, an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The cards read scores of 116-112 and 115-113, all in favor of Davis.

The atmosphere inside the stadium was electric with several stars from the NBA current and past in the stands, including Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Kawhi Leonard, Dwight Howard, Kenny Smith, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, among others.

Davis entered the ring accompanied by a music superstar like the rapper Lil durk and dressed in the colors of the Lakers and shorts that had the numbers “8” and “24” on each side as a posthumous tribute to Kobe Bryant. Cruz, for his part, celebrated being Mexican with a mariachi band behind him as he walked to the ring. .

There was nothing to study the rival in the first round, since cross He went in search of the world champion and began to beat him after cornering him against the corner.

“That is my style. Pitbull will always come out to attack ”, said Cross. “I think we set the pace from start to finish. If people want a rematch, we will accept it “

Davis found his rhythm in the second and third rounds, prowling the ring and punishing Cross, who concentrated his attacks on the body of his rival in the fourth hitting the ribs of Davis.

Davis, the native of Baltimore The 27-year-old increased his strength in that episode by alternating his right hook with his crossed left-handers behind his left-handed pose. That remained the case in the fifth round.

“(Cruz) is shorter than me, so I hit him over his head and that hurt my fist in the sixth round.”explained Cross. “It doesn’t matter if my opponent is shorter or taller than me, I must overcome him. “He is a warrior, and today a star was born beyond the fact that he did not win tonight.”

Cross, for his part, he observed that “Davis’s right hand wasn’t right around the fifth round.”

Davis gave chair from the sixth to the ninth round with quick punches and avoiding the counterattacks of his rival. A right hook in the eighth briefly brushed past cross and put the audience on their feet. cross He reacted when the fight seemed to be slipping away and landed an uppercut squarely seconds before the bell rang.

The 23-year-old Mexican was even more aggressive in the final rounds, but Davis He stood firm to the end. Naturally, cross believed that he deserved victory.

“Long live Mexico. I have nothing to say. The fans have already proclaimed who won the fight ”, exclaimed cross.

Davis successfully defended his crown and is ready for anyone who wants to challenge him.

“LA, we did it for Kobe,” said Davis. “He came out to fight aggressively, and then I felt like he was going to disarm as the fight progressed, but then I hurt my hand and couldn’t knock him out.

“I’m the best of all. All the others are easy. I will fight against the one who gives me the best opportunity ”-

A vibrant co-main event featured Sebastian “The Infernal Tower” Fundora taking another step towards being able to fight for a world title by prevailing by unanimous decision against the previously undefeated Sergio garcia in a Elimination Fight for the WBC Super Welterweight Title.

The final cards were 118-110, 117-111 and 115-113 in favor of Fundora.

Fundora was quick to establish dominance in the first round by driving his Spanish rival’s head back with a powerful left foot. The opening rounds were even, and Garcia made Fundora bleed from the nose in the fifth round.

FundoraThe 23-year-old found his distance in the sixth round with his jab and using his 98-foot-tall and more than 6-foot-long arms reach to hold off. Garcia Far from him.

“I was taking advantage of my distance a lot more. I wanted to show you something other than what you are used to. There is no doubt that the height was what made the difference in this fight ”, Fundora opined.

Garcia He couldn’t land many punches during the second half of the fight with the exception of a couple of moments in the final round when the two exchanged punches.

“Maybe things would have been different if I was more aggressive from the beginning and went a bit into the distance without getting carried away by what he was doing”, said Garcia.

Fundora believes that he is ready to fight for a world title.

“We just beat No. 2 of the WBC, so we are left with number one and the champion. We are ready for whoever comes.

Carlos Adames (21-1.16 KOs) overcame a great challenge and prevailed against the former world title contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KOs) by majority decision after 10 rounds. One judge had the fight tied 95-95, while the other two gave scores of 96-94 and 97-93 respectively.

Both combatants had their moments of splendor, but Adames was the one who shone more of the two in the key moments.

“This means a lot to my career and it is a great achievement, considering the caliber of my rival tonight.” said Adames, who was born in Dominican Republic and he trains in the neighborhood of Washington Heights on New York.

“It was a very good experience. I am an aggressive and fast boxer inside the ring and I went out to fight doing my thing. He came in slow, seeing what was going to happen in the opening rounds, and he just had the wrong strategy. He was a bit exhausted, received many strong blows from me. How could you see I hurt him very ugly “.

Adames started the fight left-handed and using his agility to land a good left-handed uppercut as Derevyanchenko drew closer, and then another right-footed left-footer at the end of that same round.

Adames controlled the action in the second round, landing punches from distance. “The Tacticista” he was not far behind and violated Adames with a short forehand.

Adames switched to an orthodox profile in the third round, but remained just as effective, nullifying the onslaught of Derevyanchenko with a fast jab and accurate counterattacks. A crossed right hand sent Derevyanchenko staggering, but the Ukrainian recovered and was cheered by the crowd.

The fight was back and forth. Derevyanchenko overwhelmed Adames with his constant punches, but the Dominican kept his tireless opponent at bay with his speed, power, crafty head movements and boxing smarts.

The final rounds were more of the same. Derevyanchenko He never stopped facing, but Adames always had the answer.

“My expectation is that my opponent fights with the same fighting style. This was nothing special to me, just a high quality fight ”, said Derevyanchenko.

“The difference in the fight was that he remained left-handed. I don’t know what I’ll do after this. I’m going to rest and then go back to the gym, as I love boxing and I love the show. “

Adames, for his part, wants “Take the next step.” “I dominate at both 154 and 160 pounds. I will go wherever they give me a chance ”.

“I dedicate it to God, to my mother and to my manager. Thank you Santo Domingo for your support! ”.

The inaugural fight of the SHOWTIME PPV saw the super feather contender Eduardo “Zurdito” Ramírez (26-2-3, 12 KOs) in their prime and prevailing by unanimous decision after 10 rounds against the former world title contender Miguel Marriaga.

“I would like to thank the fans, SHOWTIME and the Montiel family for their support”, said Ramirez.

“Marriaga was a tough opponent, but I managed to dominate the fight.”

Marriaga (30-5, 26 KOs) was the aggressor throughout the entire fight, especially during a first round in which he managed to corner Ramirez with varied combinations. Ramirez, for his part, he adapted to the circumstances with a precise jab. This is how a right hook followed by another left-footed shot sent Marriaga to the canvas in the third inning.

“We started very well, but then it got uphill. Anyway, we are happy with the work we did ”, opined Marriaga. “We lacked bone, but we gave a great effort before a great opportunity that unfortunately we did not know how to take full advantage”.

The “Zurdito” dominated from that third round, punishing Marriaga with his varied arsenal of shots to the head and body. Final Punch Stats had Ramirez landing 280 of his 762 shots (36.7%) compared to 159 of 689 for Marriaga (21.3%).

“Now I’m going to relax and enjoy the holidays with my family”, said Ramirez. “That’s important to me. Then hopefully 2022 will come with a chance to fight for the title. “

The billboard for tonight’s massive pay-per-view event will air again this Saturday, December 11 at 10 pm ET / PT on SHOWTIME. The delayed transmission of Davis vs. Cross iWBC World Bantamweight Champion fight will be broadcast Nonito donaire defending his title against his fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo leading event action from Premier Boxing Champions from the Dignity Health Tennis Stadium on Carson.

