Every year in Spain, around 100,000 women experience the loss or death of a baby during pregnancy or in the neonatal period. To make this situation visible, every October 15 the International Day of Gestational, Neonatal and Early Childhood Death.

Of course, the mother and father are the ones who suffer the most from this situation, but what about the siblings? How should we approach the issue with the rest of the children in the family?

What is gestational or perinatal death?

The first thing that should be differentiated are these three concepts:

Gestational death:

Gestational or fetal death occurs when the fetus has been in its mother’s womb for more than 22 weeks.

Perinatal death:

In the case of reaching 28 weeks or even being born and exceeding the first week of life, but death occurs, then we speak of perinatal death.

Neonatal death:

When the baby is born, but has problems for the next 28 days and dies, what is known as neonatal or newborn death occurs.

How to explain death to the other children

Children perceive everything that happens around them, even when we avoid talking about an issue that affects us or that we do not know how to raise it. Some fathers and mothers prefer not to talk about these topics to protect their children or because they think they will not understand.

“It is important to involve other children, regardless of their age, in the whole process because it will improve the acceptance of the loss and the feeling of control of the situation. They also suffer intensely from the loss, they may feel guilty and have the need to vent “, says Rosa Ana Bonora, Vice President of Nubesma, Association for the Support of Gestational and Neonatal Grief, who also gives us some guidelines on how we should explain what what happened:

Although it is very painful and difficult, it is better to communicate what happened as soon as possible, past the first hours of greatest bewilderment and confusion.The most appropriate people to communicate the loss of their baby brother / sister will be the moms / dads, neither a professional nor a psychologist. But if we cannot do it ourselves, a very close family member or friend can do it. Explain what happened in simple and sincere words, adapting the explanation to their age and understanding. For example, we can say to them: “Something very, very sad has happened. The baby we were expecting, your little brother / sister has died.” children from 3 to 6 years old must beexplain very well the meaning of death, because for them it is temporary and reversible. We should avoid phrases such as: “he has gone & rdquor ;,” he is asleep / a & rdquor; or terms that make you think you can come back. Do not separate the sibling from the reality that he / she is living. Accompany him in the duel and offer him to say goodbye to his brother / sister. With young children, you can draw the outline of the baby’s hand or foot on paper and then give it to them by inviting them to draw a picture. Talk about the deceased baby and sharing can be the best way to help each other and deal with the grief experience in a healthy way. A book that can help you explain what happened is “Explain to me what happened & rdquor; of the Mario Losantos Foundation.