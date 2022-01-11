The cryptocurrency exchange ProBit offers a unique opportunity to its clients: to buy bitcoin (BTC) with a discount of 50% of the market value. This is possible thanks to its Exclusive event, and the first of this year is for bitcoin, the most popular digital currency in the ecosystem. To get the discount, you need to follow a few simple steps.

Staking with PROB and receive an incredible discount on ProBit

The first thing is to sign up for the bitcoin Exclusive on the ProBit website. The subscription period begins on January 11, 2022 and ends on January 17, which means you have almost a week to complete the process. If you want to participate in this ProBit Exclusive, you have to meet some requirements.

The most important is have a minimum of 500 PROB, the exchange’s native token. The more PROB you have in staking, the more bitcoin you can buy at 50% of its price. The allocation of BTC for each participant will depend on their VIP level, which is measured by the number of tokens they have.

VIP level 1 users (those with a minimum of 500 PROB), will be able to buy the equivalent in bitcoin at 500 USDT. Those who reach VIP level 2 (more than 3,000 PROBs), have a maximum allocation of 2,500 USDT. For VIP 3 (more than 8,000 PROB), this figure increases to 6,000 USDT.

Those users with VIP 4 level (more than 20,000 PROB), will receive up to 15,000 USDT, while VIP 5 (with more than 50,000 PROB), will have at their disposal 30,000 USDT. The total allocation of bitcoin to be distributed is the equivalent of 50,000 USDT, based on the market price of January 11, 2022, at 2:00 UTC. The minimum subscription per person is the equivalent in BTC of 10 USDT.

Allocation of bitcoin according to the user’s membership level. Fountain: ProBit

Bitcoin ProBit Exclusive Terms and Conditions

The event is held by subscription, and only users with PROB can subscribe Until the above-mentioned date. You can subscribe more than once and increase the amount of PROB in staking so that your maximum BTC allocation goes up. You will receive the amount of BTC in proportion to the subscription fee. Subscribed bitcoins are not subject to periods All exclusive ProBit subscriptions made with PROB are accepted pro rata during sale. Results will be announced prior to BTC distribution on January 17, 2022.

About ProBit

ProBit is a cryptocurrency exchange that provides its financial services around the world. Nowadays, has 2 million active users every month, plus some 700 digital currencies to trade, including bitcoin and ether. Their platform is available in multiple languages, 46 in total.

According to CoinMarketCap, ProBit Global’s daily trading volume at the time of this writing is over $ 200 million. It is a bitcoin exchange platform that does not stop growing, and that strives to offer the best service to its customers.

