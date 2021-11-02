In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Nintendo’s famous 6.2-inch screen is now on sale with free shipping in Worten. A perfect offer to get ahead of Christmas shopping.

All the experts predict a Christmas with some stock problems due to the lack of chips and the problems of container deliveries from China to Spain and the rest of the world. That is why it is smart to start thinking about Christmas gifts.

One of the star gifts for several years is the world’s favorite portable console, Nintendo switch. This Nintendo console has become one of the best-selling and with a brilliant game catalog.

If you want it cheaper than normal this is your moment because you can take it for 279.99 euros in Worten.

Nintendo Switch neon in Worten

Worten ensures the delivery of this console wherever you want in 1 to 2 business days, plus it has no shipping costs.

The original price of this Nintendo Switch is 329 euros. But right now it can be said that the new normal price for which you will find it is 299 euros. In other stores like Amazon you can get it for 299 euros, a very slight discount.

The advantage of this Nintendo Switch is that it has a 6-inch touch screen, dock to connect it to the TV and the entire Nintendo catalog at your disposal to buy on cards or in digital format.

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to test the new OLED Switch, but considering that it is almost impossible to find the new Nintendo Switch with OLED screen, it appears and disappears from time to time, the standard version of the Switch is a safe purchase.

And because this Switch has a storage of only 32 GB, We recommend that you get a 256 GB microSD card to be able to download more games. It will cost you less than 25 euros.

Remember that you can get this Nintendo Switch v2 for 279.99 euros in Worten and shipping costs are free.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.