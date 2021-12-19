12/18/2021 at 18:00 CET

Granada and Mallorca are measured this Sunday at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium with the aim of achieving a good result for move away from the danger zone of classification, in a clash to which the locals arrive more pressured for having a worse score and being recently eliminated in the Copa del Rey.

The last hours have not been easy for Robert Moreno and his team after being dropped (1-0) on Thursday from the Copa del Rey by Mancha Real, a Jaen team from the Second RFEF, in the first defeat in an official match that the Andalusian club suffers in its ninety-year history against a team that plays three categories below.

Copera disappointment has loaded pressure on Granada for the clash against Mallorca, a direct opponent in the fight for permanence but who has four more points in the standings.

Granada, which now has a margin of three units on the relegation zone, will try to make good against the vermilion last day’s draw in Cádiz (1-1) with a victory, which would also help them face the game more calmly. Wednesday the postponed clash against Atlético de Madrid, the last of the year.

Robert Moreno has for this Sunday’s game the casualties due to injury of the Portuguese central defender Domingos Duarte and the midfielder Rubén Rochina, while you can count on the Venezuelan winger Darwin Machís, who after recovering from a muscle injury had already minutes in Mancha Real.

The question is the availability or not of the central Víctor Díaz, who has been out in recent weeks also due to a muscle injury. If he is recovered, the captain will start in the center of the rear along with Germán, while if he does not arrive in time he will start the young Raúl Torrente, who accumulates several consecutive games in the eleven.

Players who rested in the Cup will return to the Granada line-up, such as the attacker Antonio Puertas, the French midfielder Maxime Gonalons or the full-backs Joaquín Marín ‘Quini’ and Carlos Neva

Luis García Plaza’s Mallorca will try to establish itself in the temperate zone of the classification with a triumph that would allow him, in addition to adding very important points in his fight for permanence, to receive Barcelona with more tranquility the next day

At the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium, the Majorcan players have the challenge of conquering the second consecutive victory away from home after beating Atlético de Madrid (1-2) on December 4 at the Wanda Metropolitano

García Plaza recovers the midfielders Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Idrissu Baba; The Gipuzkoan did not play due to suspension last Thursday against Llanera in the Copa del Rey – Mallorca won 0-6 – and the Ghanaian did not travel as a precaution

The Madrid coach will also be able to count on the Japanese Take Kubo and South Korean Kang-in Lee, who had minutes in Llanera, although both are not part of the starting eleven since the defeat (6-1) against Real Madrid at the Bernabeú

The Japanese was injured in that game and reappeared at the end of November after two months without playing

The “Asian connection” is one of the main offensive assets of the Balearic team, along with Ángel Rodríguez, former Getafe and top scorer in Vermilion with 5 goals, two in LaLiga and three in the Copa del Rey

Probable lineups

Grenade: Maximiano; Quini, Germán, Torrente or Víctor Díaz, Carlos Neva; Gonalons, Luis Milla, Montoro; Antonio Puertas, Luis Suárez and Jorge Molina.

Majorca: Queen; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; Antonio Sánchez, Baba, Ruiz de Galarreta, Dani Rodríguez; Kang-in Lee, Angel.

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz (Galician Committee).

Stadium: New Los Cármenes.

Hour: 14.00.