Thanks to his trilogy The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91%, Peter Jackson became one of the most respected directors in the business. Although he could not repeat the success with The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64%, he maintained his status and now seeks new frontiers at a narrative and technological level. The creator premiered in 2018 the documentary Never Come to Old – 100%, where he made use of technological advances to show a new portrait of the soldiers who fought during the First World War. Along the same lines, he decided to focus on The Beatles: Get Back – 95%, but did not have a lawsuit that would constantly be filed with Disney, a company that acquired the distribution rights for this special.

The director had a very difficult task. His wish was to show the famous band from a never-before-seen perspective, which for many was simply impossible. Jackson had the full support of The Beatles team, which includes Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono (John Lennon’s widow), and Olivia harrison (widow of George Harrison); as well as the music supervisor Giles Martin, who also wanted the myth about the group’s separation to be broken. The creator had access to a lot of never-before-seen material, like 60 hours of video and more than 150 of audio from when the artists were working on their Let It Be album, which at some point they thought they would just call Get Back.

Although on the surface the idea sounds very similar to Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s documentary Let It Be – 82%, it actually ends up breaking down many of the ideas presented here. For years, experts and fans believed that the recording of this album had been full of resentment, mistreatment, unprofessional attitudes and a lot of pressure between the members, but The Beatles: Get Back shows a very different dynamic, where The Beatles were still at a high point of creativity, despite their arguments.

In order to show this stage naturally, Jackson used all possible material and Disney decided not to cut anything, thus delivering three episodes instead of a documentary film. Unfortunately, there was a little disagreement about the content, as it is not unusual to hear the rudeness that the singers say and it is not unusual to see them smoke. It must be remembered that Disney definitively banned tobacco in its films, so you can no longer find scenes where you see someone smoking. Similarly, the use of rudeness is a constant headache for the producer who asks to censor and avoid them as much as possible.

In an interview with NME, Peter jackson revealed that when he had the final cut of the Disney documentary he seriously thought about censoring some scenes. However, McCartney and Ringo refused, because for them the whole environment had to be honest to be able to tell their relationship as it really was:

Paul described it as very crude. He told me: “It is a very accurate description of how we were back then.” Ringo said, “He’s honest.” Honesty is important to them. They don’t want to be whitewashed. They don’t want to be sanitized. Disney wanted to remove all the profanity and Ringo, Paul and Olivia said, “This is how we talked. This is how we talked. This is how we want the world to see us. “

In a rather rare action for the company, Disney decided to give in and what it did instead of censoring these moments was to put a notice at the beginning of each episode so that the viewer is aware that there are rudeness and people smoking. With the first criticisms it is clear that the decision was the correct one, as many are grateful that the documentary does not try to put the band as a group of saints, but neither does it seek to despise them. Finally, it is about the interaction between great creatives who clashed from time to time, but whose relationship was strong, structured and full of talent.

Peter jackson He has many reasons to be proud, as the final product was just as he had imagined and was approved by all the elements involved. The director remembers how he was ready to receive notes and criticism from Paul and Ringo on some scenes, but both told him that the documentary was perfect as it was and that nothing had to be changed. One of them, Jackson does not mention who, claimed to see The Beatles: Get Back It was one of the most stressful moments of his life, but he would not give notes, because what you saw there was how they actually got along with each other.

