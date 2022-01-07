In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A spinning bike to be able to pedal kilometers in the comfort of your home and without inclement weather.

After Christmas, it is time to think about everything we have eaten, which as usual in these times, is too much. Although New Year’s resolutions are often abandoned early, if you’re serious about it, this fitness machine is perfect.

The Cecotec UltraFlex 25 spinning bike It is one of the most interesting models that the Spanish brand has and is available on sale for 299 euros in its own store.

Indoor bike with a 25 kg flywheel, sports saddle, emergency brake, LCD screen and heart rate monitor.

Riding a bike is one of the most complete physical activities, but many times due to lack of time or time, it is impossible to perform this exercise. This is why exercise bikes are such a popular product.

The Cecotec spinning bike has a solid design and has everything you need to cover kilometers from the comfort of your home, without being bothered by extreme cold or heat.

Has a 25 kg flywheel, a damping system to be able to spin at different speeds and not suffer while you swing. Also has a sports saddle that you can adjust in height and distance to the handlebar.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

It has a screen that indicates information about the race, such as speed, kilometers traveled or pulse thanks to its heart rate sensor on the steering wheel. It can also show you the calories burned in your run.

You can add your mobile or a tablet to watch any video while doing sports, even online classes or route videos to follow a specific rhythm.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

This Cecotec UltraFlex 25 spinning bike will only cost you 299 euros in the Cecotec online store and it also has totally free and fast shipping from its warehouses in Spain.

You can also get it on Amazon, but its price is 357 euros, although it also has free shipping.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.