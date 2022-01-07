Related news

The break of almost three months without competing has been a luxury for Jon rahm. The Spanish has passed the first day in the Sentry Tournament of Champions with note. ‘The Lion of Barrika‘went out to the field of Kapalua with the doubts of not competing for so long, but he soon pushed them away to close the day with -7, beating in this round Collin morikawa (-5) in his particular fight for number one in the world. The australian Cameron smith he is the leader with 65 strokes (-8).

Rahm has matched his lowest card ever in the Plantation Course from the hawaiian island of Maui with a sensational golf display. He has been sublime with his drive, he has kicked for birdie in all holes except 2, he has made very good long putts like the one on hole 7 and has managed to finish the day at 18 with great action. Thus, the Spanish golfer was positioned in second place in the tournament with which the year begins PGA Tour.

In this first defense of the world’s number one of the year, Rahm has the numbers clear. He would depend on nothing or anyone to stay on top if he wins in Hawaii or finishes second solo and Morikawa finishes third tied with one player or worse. At the moment, he is taking it to the letter. Jon made no mistake in this touchdown back to the greens and landed several quality shots, the same ones he is used to on the circuit.

Dialed in. @JonRahmPGA plays the slope to perfection to get within 2. pic.twitter.com/BrKLcplwDE – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2022

He has been number one in the world with the utmost naturalness. It is the dream comeback 83 days after his last round of competition. Seven birdies have fallen in the 2022 premiere, of all types and conditions. It has given a new display of resources and power. Lots of diapers changed and bottles given have not changed Jon Rahm’s effectiveness. The one from Barrika is ready to contest the victory in this first tournament of the year.

The day

Smith, who at the beginning made a bogey, immediately straightened the course of his route with a birdie to add his first eagle in the fifth and with four more birdies and another eagle, in the fifteenth, he left the card in 65 strokes. Americans Daniel berger Y Patrick Cantlay they are tied with Rahm. The former added eight birdies for a bogey, this one the penultimate, and the world number four made six birdies and an eagle to deliver that 66-stroke card at the clubhouse.

Last year’s champion, the American Harris English, did not have his day and finished on par with the field, with 73 strokes, after adding three birdies for three bogeys. The tournament, which distributes 8.2 million dollars in prizes, more than one million for the winner, and 500 points of the FedexCup, concludes next Sunday from 22:00 hours. The second and third rounds, on Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th, are played between 0:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. in Spain.

[Más información: El regreso de Jon Rahm en 2022 y su año lleno de retos para el mejor jugador de golf del mundo]

Follow the topics that interest you