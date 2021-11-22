In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Battlefield 2042 has generated a lot of excitement. If you want to play it, today you can kill two birds with one stone thanks to an SSD that Amazon has on offer.

EA has a new game, the now famous Battlefield 2042, which has just been released worldwide on all the platforms on which it will be available and which has a price above 50 euros.

Nevertheless, you can get free Battlefield 2042 for PC. You can do it if you take advantage of the offer that Amazon has on a Western Digital SSD, the SN750 SE, which goes from cost 137 euros to cost only 94.99 euros and includes the download code for the game for free.

Western Digital SN750 SE 500GB at Amazon

Obviously you still have to pay for the SSD, although it is a perfect opportunity to mater two birds with one stone: have a much faster storage unit, up to 3600 MB per second read, and also enjoy one of the most important releases of the year.

The price reduction of the WD SN750 SE is already considerable enough, as to make it a good deal even if it didn’t come with a Battlefield 2042 download code, which you can activate as soon as you receive your order.

The code is redeemable directly for the digital version of the game that is available now and that includes all kinds of news compared to previous editions and that HobbyConsolas.com has been able to test thoroughly.

This way you can start playing without having to wait too long, although if you have to install the SSD before it is very likely that you will have to take at least a few hours to do it properly.

