While promoting his new movie, “The Tender Bar,” the actor Ben affleck He spoke to The Wall Street Journal about how his life has changed in the last five years; also revealed some details of his reunion with Jennifer López.

The actor expressed that is grateful to have a second chance with the ‘Queen of the Bronx’ and assured that he lives a very beautiful stage with the singer.

“I can say that it is definitely beautiful to me (his story with JLo),” said the 49-year-old actor.

“My life now reflects not only the person I want to be, but the person I really feel that I am, which is not perfect, but someone who tries very hard and cares a lot about being honest, authentic and responsible. It’s hard to say who. it benefits more without going into gossipy details, “he said.

“And it’s a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it to you. I’ll write it all down and then set it on fire,” he added with a laugh.

Notably JLo and the Oscar winner, they gave a second chance to 17 years of their breakup.

He also stressed the importance of maintain a degree of privacy and not tell all things to everyone.

“You can guess about it, but one of the hardest lessons I’ve learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world,” he said.

“I know I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and direct way, I tell you, I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper. I’m going to exercise a little restraint.” , Held.

On the other hand, the actor talked about his alcoholism problems and regretted that some lessons had to be learned “the hard way”; Well, to overcome that disease you have to suffer.

“There are a lot of things I’d like my younger self to understand. Some things, honestly, I’m too self-conscious or shy about to be really honest with everyone because they’re mostly mistakes,” he said. I wish I had done it differently, and they’re ingrained in that instinct to look at my past and think, ‘I wish I could have avoided this painful event. I wish I couldn’t have caused someone else pain. I wish I had better understood the nature of what was difficult in life for me. ‘

Finally, Ben Affleck stressed that he is grateful for both the good and the bad things that life has given him and affirmed: “I am very lucky in my life because I have benefited from second chances and I am aware that other people do not even have first ones. opportunities. Life is hard and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. ”

Currently, “Bennifer” It is very well established, both show their love in public and have formed a family that shares and enjoys every moment together.

