The Christmas Lottery has launched a Telegram alert service for the raffle to be held on December 22. It is a completely free service and the user will only receive messages with the main news about the 2021 Christmas Lottery. In the draw, which will take place on December 22, a total of 2,408 million euros will be distributed

The popular Christmas Lottery draw can be followed live through this link and also through this Telegram service. The reader who so wishes can start using the service once the Telegram application has been downloaded to their mobile phone.

[Consulta los premios de la Lotería de Navidad]

Users interested in receiving these messages on their mobile phone can register completely free of charge. Thus, until December 22 the reader will be able to read interesting news about the draw and, on the same day as the Christmas Lottery draw, relax and enjoy the day away from television. After the giveaway is over, you can also check the lucky tenths in this link.

At any time, whoever wishes may unsubscribe from this service by writing the word “BAJA & rdquor; and you will stop receiving notifications.

[Encuentra los décimos que buscas]

Steps to enroll:

1. Download the Telegram application. You can do it from Google play if your device is Android or from the App Store if you have an iPhone.

2. Install the application on your mobile and once you have done it, click on this link to sign up for our alerts channel.

3. After clicking on the link, the following message will appear:

“Welcome to the Christmas Lottery channel. We want you to find out before anyone else if El Gordo is your turn. Hit it up and we’ll start talking.”

A little further down you will see that the Start button appears. Press it and you will start receiving news about the 2021 Christmas Lottery draw.