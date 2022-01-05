Thalía: Get to know the neighborhood where she lived her childhood!

Today the famous singer and Mexican actress Thalía has great properties, however, it was not always like that, because her life was very different from little, so we will let you know how he lived during that stage.

Recently, the beautiful singer of ‘Amor a la Mexicana’ recalled some moments that she lived in the ‘neighborhood’ of Santa María la Ribera.

Thalía and Tommy Mottola celebrated 21 years of marriage on December 2, where they had a romantic dinner.

The truth is that Thalía is one of the most popular singers in the world, however, that has not been an impediment to not remembering her origins, since she recently shared a series of photographs to keep in mind the moments she lived in Mexico City It is about the Santa María la Ribera neighborhood.

The neighborhood is located near the heart of Mexico City in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, according to information on the ‘alcaldiacuahtemoc.mx’ page.

It is bordered to the North by Colonia Atlampa, from Avenida Ricardo Flores Magón, to the South: Colonia San Rafael, from Avenida Ribera de San Cosme, to the East: Colonia Guerrero and to the West with Colonia Agricultura and Casco de St Thomas”.

It should be noted that this was the first neighborhood that had all the services of a subdivision: market, school, park and Church.

In fact, the Mascarones Center was formerly the headquarters of the Faculty of Philosophies and Letters, today it is the National School of Languages, Linguistics and Translation. “

The neighborhood where Thalía grew up has the UNAM Geology Museum, the Chopo University Museum, the Morisco Kiosk and the Alameda de Santa María la Ribera.

The actress of María la del Barrio, shared on her Instagram account, some memories that she lived at that time.

This Kiosco Morisco was in the Alameda in my neighborhood, where every weekend I rode my bike, we had a picnic on the grass and we ate vanilla popsicles and raisins on the corner. They are such vivid and wonderful memories of my childhood in my wonderful neighborhood, Santa María La Ribera! ”.

In addition, Thalía expressed that thanks to the fact that she grew up in that place, she served as inspiration to write the song ‘Barrio’, where she talks about the moments she went through.

On the other hand, he announced that his new song has great lyrics that makes him very proud to mention where he comes from, what he has traveled and the path that he still has in his career.

For memories like this, that’s how I wrote this song #Barrio. A very powerful letter of great pride in recognizing where we come from, who we are today, and obviously thinking about what remains to be done. This song is my neighborhood, but I would love for you to show me your neighborhood ”.

