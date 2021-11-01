Netflix and its premieres for the week of November 1 to 7 | Instagram

Today we begin with a new month and with it come more premieres in the platforms entertainment, for example on Netflix, it is for that reason that we will let you know all the news of the week.

It is time to review the premieres that Netflix has prepared us for the first week of this month.

Well, in these seven days the platform launches new seasons for some of its most successful series such as Narcqs: México or The Good Doctor.

However, it also presents the premiere of Arcane, an animated production based on the popular League of Legends game.

It should be noted that this is a highly anticipated premiere by LoL fans and is that the red logo platform has offered great adaptations, but also some disappointments.

And well, without further ado, here are the premieres of the week in the Netflix catalog:

1

November 3

A prodigious surgeon with autism and sage syndrome begins work at a prestigious hospital, where he faces skepticism from patients and staff.

2

November 5th

In this politically incorrect comedy from Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, teenagers discover the wonders and horrors of puberty.

The new “Narcqs” saga tells the true story of the rise to power of the Guadalajara cartel and the start of the drug wars in Mexico in the 1980s.

A Los Angeles girl with a disastrous romantic life falls in love with a guy from the East Coast through a dating app.

When she decides to surprise him for Christmas, she discovers that she has been cheated on. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles his adventures to tie the tie to love.

It is a fictional interpretation of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer considered the possible assassin of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, managed to evade justice until his death thanks to a combination of daring, luck and the confusion of law enforcement.

3

November 6th

The creators of ‘League of Legends’ present the new animated series ‘Arcane’. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the downtrodden underground city of Zaun, it chronicles the origins of two legendary League champions and the power that will ultimately separate them.

4

November 7

Four clashing sisters take a crash course in family good vibes when their estranged father shows up unexpectedly at their posh mansion for Christmas.