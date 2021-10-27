10/27/2021 at 12:29 PM CEST

On June 1, the new system electricity bill in Spain. The new invoice began to establish three schedules depending on the price: hours Valley, hours flat and thes rush hours. Now those electricity price schedules have changed.

Before the changeover, the off-peak time began at 12 at night and ended at 8 in the morning, weekends and holidays. The llanas were established from 8 to 10 in the morning; from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Rush hours were the most expensive and ranged from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Every day the time slots show changes (even with hours of difference). This means that the panorama we had in June has changed a lot compared to the current one. One way of being informed daily of these changes is by consulting the website of the Red Eléctrica de España, where the demand figures are published.

The latest news is that changes have been detected in these valley, flat and peak hours.

Changes in the electricity bill:

Last Monday 18, from the 7 until thes 8 in the morning, the period was flat (not valley).

Between the 8 and the 10am it was rush hour between the 9 and 10 (instead of plain).

The Wednesday 20 the rush hour increased from the 8 in the morning until 11 in the morning.

The Thursday the 21st yel friday 22 rush hours were between 8 and 10.

The Thursday the 21st there were off-peak hours since 11 in the morning until 6 in the evening, when normally it should have been between tip and flat.

Last Saturday rush hours they were between 12 pm and the 2 in the morning, from 9.00 a.m. to 10.00 hours and from 19.00 a.m. to 22 hours. The off-peak hours, from 11.00 hours to 18.00.