Netflix: Meet the series premieres from December 6 to 12

The third season of ‘Titane’ and the documentary ‘Voir’ stand out among the novelties of this week within the famous Netflix platform, so keep reading so that you know the premieres.

If you’ve already seen the end of La Casa de Papel, Narcos: México and the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, don’t despair because new ones are coming to the platform this week series and most palatable seasons.

There is no doubt that one of the most outstanding returns is that of Titans, the fiction starring the young heroes of DC Comics.

However, the comedy How to load Christmas also returns, perfect to see on these dates.

In addition, these next seven days, the Netflix catalog will receive the documentaries Voir: The keys to cinema in contemporary culture and Tiger King: The story of Doc Antle.

So next, we introduce you to the series that will premiere on Netflix from December 6 to 12.

1

Voir: The keys to cinema in contemporary culture

Voir: The keys to cinema in contemporary culture is one of the new documentaries arriving on Netflix this week.

Produced by David Fincher, the docuseries collects several of the visual essays of well-known films in the history of cinema, and combines them with statements from a group of moviegoers who talk about the moments and scenes of the seventh art that have most moved them.

Premiere: December 6

2

Titans

This week returns to Netflix Titans, the series starring the young heroes of DC Comics.

In the third season, Robin, Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy and company continue to form to become those superheroes that the world needs to end the forces of evil.

Premiere: December 8

3

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story is another of the docuseries premiering on Netflix this week.

After learning the story of Joe Schreibvogel, in the first and second seasons of Tiger King, its ‘spin-off’ stars Doc Antle, the owner of a popular South Carolina zoo, who has been accused of different charges, including cruelty to animals and trafficking in protected species.

Premiere: December 10

4

ANOTHER RELEASES

Premiere: December 7

Run, dog, run! (Season 2)

Premiere: December 7

Shaman King (New Episodes)

Premiere: December 9

Premiere: December 10

How to load up on Christmas (Season 2)

Premiere: December 10

Premiere: December 6

Premiere: December 9

The glutton and the furry (Documentary)

Premiere: December 11

Inspector Koo (New Episodes)

Premiere: December 11