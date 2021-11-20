11/20/2021 at 4:40 PM CET

Although more than half of the course remains to be disputed, the Getafe and the Cadiz will play this Sunday in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez what could be a final for salvation, a fight in which both clubs are immersed, in need of points.

Especially the Getafe, which accumulates only 6 of 39 possible and is last in the classification. He has barely won a game and, although with the change of coach (Quique Sanchez flowers by Michel) green shoots are glimpsed, they have not yet finished germinating.

The clash against Cádiz can mark a before and after in the evolution of the Madrid team, which is five points from the salvation that marks the grenade. With one more is the Cadiz box and that is why it cannot afford to lose. A defeat would leave Getafe very sunk in the table. A victory, however, would allow Quique’s men to stick their heads out and leave the last place, which would be occupied by Levante.

The mirror in which the Getafe It will be in that of two days ago, when the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez became the stage where the azulón team added their first victory against the Spanish (2-1). Turning their stadium into a fort is a goal of the Getafe, who wants to repeat victory against Cádiz.

Quique will recover an important player like Sandro Ramirez, who has already left the infirmary and could form an attack couple with the Turkish Enes Ünal, author of the two goals that ended Espanyol.

However, you could lose Nemanja Maksimovic, who returned injured from his international commitments to Serbia. It is doubtful with a broken finger of one hand and his substitute, if he does not arrive in time, will be the Portuguese Florentino Luis. In the casualty chapter there is also the Czech Jakub Jankto, which will probably not reappear until December after suffering a severe ankle sprain on matchday five against the Vallecano Ray.

The rest of the template is available for Quique, which could include in the eleventh Vitolo. The Canarian player already enjoyed ten minutes last day after overcoming a muscle injury and could bring fresh air to his team. The Uruguayan right-back is also ready Damien Suarez, who served a penalty game, and the Mexican Jose Juan Macías, which has left behind a fibrillar tear.

Cádiz comes from winning in Bilbao

The Cadiz wants to confirm in the visit to the field of Getafe his glimpse of reaction after winning his last game, also played away from home in Bilbao against Athletic (0-1), and take one more step away from the relegation positions.

This was the second victory of the Cadiz players of the season, after the one achieved in Vigo against the Celtic (1-2) in September, and achieve a third in Getafe it would have double value when obtained in the fiefdom of one of the direct rivals in the fight for permanence. The coach of the Cadiz, Alvaro Cervera, has the casualties of the injured José Mari Martín-Bejarano, Martin Calderon and Jon Ander Garrido, in addition to the Montenegrin striker Milutin Osmajic, for possible positive in covid-19.

There are several footballers who have not been able to train every day of the week with their teammates, having attended various international commitments. One of them, the Danish midfielder Jens jonsson, has not entered the call, but the rest. Among them is the Honduran forward Anthony Lozano, who did not play the last game with his national team against Costa Rica as a precaution after suffering some discomfort in the previous match against Panama.

The Central American player, absent from that last match, may not be a starter against him Getafe although he seems recovered from the injury. The lack of training with his teammates could be the trigger. The Chilean midfielder Tomás Alarcón may return after serving a penalty game for accumulation of cautions.

On another of the internationals of the squad, the Armenian defender Varazdat Haroyan, Cervera He commented in his last appearance that he is “a very good professional” and that “it is a pleasure to train with him & rdquor ;, hence he is one of the most used footballers in the center of the defense and that he could return to play in that position at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Probable lineups

Getafe: Soria; Damian, Djené, Cuenca, Mitrovic, Olivera; Florentino, Arambarri, Aleñá; Sandro and Enes Unal.

Cadiz: Ledesma; Carcelén, Haroyan, Cala, Espino; Fali, Álex Fernández, Salvi, Perea; Nephew and Negredo.