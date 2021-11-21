11/21/2021

Merit victory the one achieved on this Sunday morning by Getafe de Quique Sanchez Florez against an always complicated Cádiz (3-0) of Alvaro Cervera. A victory to add three very important points that allow the Madrid team to leave the last place in the classification and leave an image that, after the arrival of the new coach, is improving and already shows a team that is achieving good results and that, little by little. little, it becomes strong at home. Three headers, one of Matias Olivera in the first part and two others of Jorge Cuenca and Enes Ünal in the second half, they allowed to certify a much-needed victory for the azulón team.

Getafe

David Soria; Djené, Olivera, Mitrovic (Cabaco, 82 ‘), Jorge Cuenca; Damián Suárez, M. Arambarri, Carles Aleñá (Vitolo, 82 ‘); Maksimovic (Florentino, 65 ‘), Enes Ünal (Darío, 82’) and Sandro (Mata, 61 ‘).

Cadiz

Ledesma; A. Espino, Iza (Fali, 46 ‘), Haroyan, Juan Cala; Sánchez (Chapela, 46 ‘), Tomás Alarcón (Á. Jiménez, 56’), A. Perea (Lozano, 64 ‘); Álex, Sobrino (Bastida, 64 ‘) and A. Negredo.

Goals

1-0 M.7, Olivera. 2-0 M.60, Jorge Cuenca. 3-0 M.81, Enes Ünal. 4-0 M.94, Mata.

Referee

From Burgos Bengoetxea. TA: Sandro / A. Perea, Álex, Haroyan and Juan Cala.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fourteenth day of LaLiga Santander played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Madrid).

Already in discount time, Jaime Mata, who came out for the newly recovered Sandro, closed the win with a real goal.

Very soon the local team took the lead in the match. Seven minutes into the game, he already hit and took the lead on the scoreboard. A combination between Let me and Damien Suarez so that he is last center a ball to the far post where Matias Oliveras He anticipated his defense to finish off the ball to the back of the net and overtake Getafe on the scoreboard. The Uruguayan connection was enough for Getafe to go ahead on the scoreboard at halftime. For its part, Cádiz gave a better version during the first half and was able to complicate things for the locals. A header from Alvaro Negredo or a shot of Salvi Sanchez they were able to change the future of the party. Nevertheless, David soria I was there.

The bottom player enjoyed and thrashed

At the resumption of the second half, after passing through the changing rooms, Enes Ünal was able to extend the score after finishing only from the penalty spot a radio-directed center of, once again, Damien Suarez. Finally from set pieces came the second goal. Arrived at game time, Arambarri made a great center to the visiting area, in a heeled foul, and Jorge Cuenca He came in with force to finish off and put land in the middle on the scoreboard. The first goal for the former FC Barcelona youth squad with the Getafe shirt.

For its part, Cádiz’s great opportunity in the second half came thanks to an individual action by Alvaro Jimenez. The footballer, who had left the field of play just a few minutes ago, went down the right wing for speed, shot and his ball touched a defender who ended up poisoning a ball that Soria managed to block. From then on, little or nothing from Cadiz.

He was able to arrive third again with a header from Basin. However, the rejection of the corner service ended in a new center of Arambarri that An I he finished off to make the third and certify the three very important points. When the match seemed to be over, already in added time, a great ball of Florentine took advantage of it Bush that he spliced, without the ball falling to the ground, and crossed a shot that he could do nothing Ledesma. A win to get out of the last place, who already has a new owner, Levante UD.