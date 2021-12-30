12/30/2021 at 4:43 PM CET

The decision of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) to reduce the capacity to 75% occupancy in outdoor stadiums has led Getafe limit ticket sales for the derby against Real Madrid, for which it has guaranteed, through a statement, the presence of all its subscribers at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

The game against the Madrid team comes to Getafe in a good mood after the last victory achieved against Osasuna that allowed him exit relegation for the first time this season. Even so, the meeting is vital for the azulón team, since a stumble, if it is accompanied by a favorable result for Elche, Alavés or Cádiz could put them back in the dangerous zone.

For that meeting, which will be played on January 2 from 2:00 p.m., Getafe has guaranteed the presence of all its subscribers despite the reduction to 75% of the capacity that has the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, with capacity for 16,500 spectators.

“These measures adopted by the health authorities allow and guarantee the attendance of all our subscribers and regarding the tickets sold and until the allowed capacity is completed, the club will reduce the last tickets sold in percentage terms by zones until the maximum capacity allowed is reached, proceeding to return the amount of tickets sold in excess “, Getafe underlines in its statement.

Against Real Madrid, Quique Sánchez Flores will be able to count on the forward Jaime Mata, absent the last day due to suspension, while for the same reason he loses one of his key pieces, the Togolese center-back Djené dakonam.