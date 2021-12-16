12/15/2021 at 21:00 CET

Getafe visits Atlético Baleares with the aim of alleviating their league penalties and for less common players to vindicate themselves against an Atlético Baleares excited about the Copa del Rey and who wants to surprise.

The Balearic team receives Getafe 35 years after the last visit of a First team to its stadium, Lorenzo Serra Ferrer’s Mallorca, who in November 1986 eliminated him (2-4) in extra time.

The blue and white, whose main objective this season is direct promotion and return to professional football 58 years later, They will try to keep the cupbearer’s dream alive after eliminating Calahorra.

Overcome the first round against the Riojan team had epic connotations for the Balearic Islands, as they drew (1-1), forced extra time and the penalty shoot-out with an accurate header from goalkeeper Xavi Ginard in discount time.

The Balearic club of Germans Ingo Volckmann (owner) and Patrick Messow (sports director) play their matches in the remodeled Balearic Stadium, with natural grass and with a capacity for about 4,000 spectators.

The coach of the Palmesan team is the Catalan Xavi Calm who directs a very competitive squad in which its top scorer, the Brazilian Vinicius Tanque, who trained at Botafogo, stands out.

The Balearic Islands, founded in 1942 although its origins date back to 1920 after the merger of several clubs that preceded it, has published messages describing the duel against Getafe of Quique Sánchez Flores as a “dream, objective and historic opportunity”.

For Getafe, the match is also an opportunity, although in their case to reencounter victory and strengthen their spirits after suffering through the First relegation zone throughout the season.

The Madrid team knows that games against lower-category rivals are sometimes cheating and that is why they have prepared the match thoroughly because they do not want surprises.

Before the accumulation of parties Quique Sánchez Flores will make rotations in an eleven that will not be far from the one that played two weeks ago against Mollerussa (1-5) in the first round of the Cup. In this way, Jaime Mata could have minutes in the attack, who is playing a secondary role in the League but scored three goals in the Cup.

Due to injury, the Mexican José Juan Macías (problems in the soleus), Vitolo (elongation in the hamstrings), Sabit Abdulai (torn cruciate ligament) and Chema Rodríguez and David Timor, both with discomfort. They are joined by Sandro Ramírez, who played the last day but has a blow and is training on the sidelines.

Probable lineups

Atlético Baleares: Ginard; Luca, Ignasi, Delgado, Orfila, Cordero, Petcoff, José Fran, Canario, Vinicus and Dioni.

Getafe: Yáñez; Iglesias, Nyom, Cabaco, Jonathan Silva; Jankto, Poveda, Florentino, Algobia; Aleñá; and Mata.

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas (C. Castellano-manchego).

Stadium: Balearic Stadium.

Hour: 21.00.