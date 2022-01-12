HELPMYCASH

Banks usually lend themselves to finance a maximum of 80% of the value of the home to be purchased, since increasing that percentage poses a risk both to the entity and to the buyer himself. However, there is an option to access a 100% mortgage in certain circumstances.

In 2021, less than 9% of the mortgages granted financed more than 80%.

Having savings is a fundamental requirement to take out a mortgage loan. At present, it is not usual for a bank to finance mortgages of more than 80% of the value of a house or an apartment, even less that it reaches 100%. According to the banking comparator HelpMyCash.com, exceeding the 80% limit is a risk not only for the bank, but also for the client himself. However, although few, there are some entities that are willing to offer a mortgage of up to 100% if certain circumstances exist.

More likely that the mortgaged will not pay

As a general rule, with a bank mortgage you can finance up to 80% of the value of the home you want to buy. That means the buyer must have saved the remaining 20% ​​plus an additional 10% to pay the expenses associated with the sale: taxes, notarial and registry costs … For example, if the house costs 100,000 euros, you will have to contribute 30,000 euros out of your own pocket to get a mortgage loan.

The main reason why banks do not usually finance more than 80% of the purchase is that the risk of default increases when this percentage is exceeded. In the first place, given that the amount to be repaid is higher, the installments to be paid are more expensive, which forces the mortgaged to allocate a higher amount of money to pay the monthly payments. Second, because the lack of savings prevents having an economic cushion to turn to in the event of an unforeseen event.

Not many entities skip this internal rule, especially after the 2008 financial crisis. According to the Bank of Spain, less than 9% of mortgages granted throughout 2021 financed more than 80%. The difference is notable with respect to the years of the real estate bubble (between 2003 and 2007), when this percentage exceeded 15%.

In other words, and as the HelpMyCash experts explain, while most entities do not offer these mortgages openly, It is still possible to find offers that finance more than 80% of the purchase. Most, yes, are granted in very specific circumstances: if you want to buy bank floors that come from evictions; if the client is an official (not temporary), due to their high job stability, or young people under 35 years of age if they provide a parental endorsement.

Are there other ways to get a 100% mortgage?

Although it is not usual, sometimes, the bank may be willing to negotiate a mortgage of more than 80% and up to 100% with those people who do not meet any of the conditions mentioned above, but show a very solvent economic profile that would guarantee the repayment of the loan. Of course, although they are not required to provide so many savings, they must have enough capital to meet the payment of the purchase and sale expenses that the loan does not cover, whose price is usually the equivalent of 10% of the value of the property.

Given that most entities do not advertise this margin of maneuver, a highly recommended option is to hire the services of a broker. It is an intermediary who knows which banks to turn to to negotiate better financing conditions and obtain mortgages of up to 100%. In addition, since it only charges fees if the client signs the loan, in reality, nothing is lost by entrusting it with the search for financing.

Before contracting a loan that exceeds 80%, HelpMyCash experts explain that it is important for the client to knowall those basic terms and concepts that are handled in the field of mortgages, in order to contract a product that, effectively, meets your financial needs and does not put your family finances at risk. Regarding the latter, no more than 35% of the net monthly income should be dedicated to the payment of the loan installments, which is the maximum debt ratio recommended by the Bank of Spain.

