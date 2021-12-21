12/20/2021 at 7:48 PM CET

The coronavirus has put the Premier League in check again, the English league stands out negatively for being the European competition with the lowest rate of vaccinated players, while in the Serie TO there is a 98% vaccination, in Germany 94% and in Spain 90%, the Premier only has 68% of its players vaccinated, a very small percentage and that has been one of the reasons for the current crisis that the English competition is experiencing.

This weekend up to five games have been suspended due to coronavirus outbreaks in teams, with extreme cases such as Aston Villa from Steven Gerrard, which has 19 positives among their ranks. The situation is so serious that even the British government has urged its footballers to set an example and get vaccinated against Covid to avoid re-living situations of this type.

The vaccine, a “moral obligation”

For his part, the technician of the Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp, has joined the government of the islands and has highlighted the importance of the vaccine: “Legally, vaccination should not be mandatory. But morally yes. ”

Furthermore, the German believes that Only with the vaccine can the coronavirus be stopped once and for all: “I believe that you can convince people that there are the right things to do. There is no great benefit in stopping, when we return nothing will change. If he left by stopping the virus he would be the first to do so, but that is not going to be the case. ”

Thus, Jürgen Klopp has once again been very involved in urge the population and especially footballers to get vaccinated and thus regain normalcy.